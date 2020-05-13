GUEST COLUMN: Trump’s rally ’round the flag moment lost

It also is worth noting that Trump has the worst “entire presidency” approval average of any president of the last 85 years. The other “entire presidency” averages not included above are: F.D. Roosevelt-63%; Truman-45.4%; Eisenhower-65%; Johnson-55.1%; Nixon-49.1%; Ford 47.2%; Reagan-52.8%; and Clinton-55.1%.

It should be noted that during Franklin Roosevelt’s four terms as president, America went through a world-wide depression and the worst war (WWII) the world has ever seen. Roosevelt’s entire presidency approval rating was 63%. Also of note is that Nixon had an entire presidency average which was 9 points higher than Trump’s is now.

A recent poll found only 23% of Americans say they have high levels of trust in what Trump is telling the public about the coronavirus. This is likely because Trump stands at daily news conferences and contradicts what his medical specialists say, or claims Americans should consider injecting themselves with disinfectants. What kind of president does that? Our country has never seen this lack of leadership and level of incompetence from a president in my lifetime.