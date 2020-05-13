GUEST COLUMN: Trump’s rally ’round the flag moment lost

Many presidents face domestic or international crises during their presidencies. The customary response from the American public has been called “rally ’round the flag.” This effect appears when Americans support our president during the country’s worst hours. This support hopefully makes the crisis challenge easier for the president to deal with knowing the American public is behind him.
Trump who has divided this country, possibly more than any president in modern times, appears to have lost his “rally ’round the flag” moment. Trump cannot put aside his dishonest and divisive behavior enough to garner support from the American people. Most presidents have been able to “pull it together” enough to deserve this additional American support despite political affiliations. President George W. Bush, who left office in 2009 with only a 20% approval rating, actually mustered around 90% approval ratings after the 9/11 attacks. But Trump can’t seem to muster the support, evidenced by his approval rating which presently stands at about 43%.
It is especially revealing to compare other presidents’ approval ratings during major crisis periods and the average during their entire presidencies.
Trump’s approval rating of 43% during the current coronavirus pandemic is up from his average rating of 40%. John Kennedy’s approval rating during the Cuban missile crisis hit 76%, up from 70.1% for his entire presidency. Jimmy Carter had 58% approval during the Iran hostage crisis, 45.5% average. George H.W. Bush’s approval rating soared to 89% during Desert Storm, averaging 60.9% for his entire presidency. George W. Bush had a 90% approval rating in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, 49.4% for his presidency. Barack Obama stood at 67% approval during the 2009 economic meltdown, with a 47.9% average for his presidency.
It also is worth noting that Trump has the worst “entire presidency” approval average of any president of the last 85 years. The other “entire presidency” averages not included above are: F.D. Roosevelt-63%; Truman-45.4%; Eisenhower-65%; Johnson-55.1%; Nixon-49.1%; Ford 47.2%; Reagan-52.8%; and Clinton-55.1%.
It should be noted that during Franklin Roosevelt’s four terms as president, America went through a world-wide depression and the worst war (WWII) the world has ever seen. Roosevelt’s entire presidency approval rating was 63%. Also of note is that Nixon had an entire presidency average which was 9 points higher than Trump’s is now.
A recent poll found only 23% of Americans say they have high levels of trust in what Trump is telling the public about the coronavirus. This is likely because Trump stands at daily news conferences and contradicts what his medical specialists say, or claims Americans should consider injecting themselves with disinfectants. What kind of president does that? Our country has never seen this lack of leadership and level of incompetence from a president in my lifetime.
Many times it takes a common enemy to help people who disagree put their differences aside. The coronavirus is a catastrophic common enemy both nationally and globally, but Trump has gone out of his way to separate Americans. It has become evident Trump, as usual, puts his own personal interests first. If you have watch him closely, his decisions about the nation’s health are secondary to his election prospects and how people will perceive him and support him in November at the ballot box. He claims absolutely no responsibility for any delays of personal protection equipment or problems the medical community has encountered with this pandemic. What America needs is a president with the ability to lead this nation during a crisis.
This virus crisis would be a major challenge for any person during their presidency. But Donald Trump has shown us he is self-centered and lacks leadership, which is detrimental to our nation. According to presidential biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin, “These are times when we are looking for leadership.” Goodwin wrote in one of her books that Franklin Roosevelt’s speechwriter once said, “most of the time a president can just be that portrait in a box. But then when something occurs, he has to come out of that box and connect to the people.” Trump cannot connect America to make it strong or great!
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.
