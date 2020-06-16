GUEST COLUMN: Trouble every day and for centuries

Most communities have a police department, ours being no exception. What we see and hear nationally and worldwide is not lost on Waterloo.
I do believe in the public's safety.
The police are public servants whose job is to provide a service, the same service, to all in any community. They are paid from public dollars, not private or corporate funds. The people are the backbone of any community. The police are there to serve us and maintain the peace. If trouble erupts the public expects officers be summoned to restore peace, not incite, mistreat, abuse or deny anyone's human or constitutional rights.
If laws are allegedly violated, arrests may be made and in only extreme cases forceful measures used – the least needed and in a humane manner. All too often this has not happened, especially for my brothers and sisters who don’t don the pale skin like mine.
I call upon this Waterloo City Council to act by:
1. Passing a racial profiling ordinance that includes: a.) A ban on racial profiling; b.) a ban on pretextual stops; c.) mandatory yearly data collection and release of that data to the public; d.) creation of a Waterloo Citizen Review Board under the auspices of the Human Rights Commission with independent authority; e.) training of public safety workers on implicit bias de-escalation; f.) placing marijuana possession/use as the lowest law enforcement priority.
2. Passing the racial equity and social justice toolkit review of all proposed programs, projects, policies and budgets.
3. Passing an ordinance mandating the release to the Human Rights Commission complaints about any public servant's or peace officer’s behavior on the job.
4. Removing the “griffin” from all city vehicles and within departments. The griffin is seen by many, especially within the African-American community, as a symbol of violence, hate and bigotry.
5. Removing all military equipment, vehicles or weapons from the police force.
6. Defunding nine positions in our current police department (seven patrol and two administrative). Money will be redirected to employ five licensed social workers skilled in conflict de-escalation and resolution, three licensed psychiatric social workers skilled in aberrant, aggressive and mental health behaviors, and one supervisor, with all answerable to the mayor and human rights director.
7. Establishing a policy that no peace officer or worker be hired who has a past history of domestic abuse, assaultive behavior or racially prejudicial behavior or remarks on social media. Any public servant found to have been involved in same since hired shall be immediately fired.
8. Adopting the following immediately: banning chokeholds; requiring de-escalation; requiring an audible verbal warning prior to any shooting; requiring all alternatives are exhausted before shooting; mandating intervention if excessive force is observed by other peace officers, with reporting to supervisor and the chief, mayor and human rights director; ban shooting at moving vehicles; requiring a use-of-force continuum; requiring reporting on cases involving use of force, threats made, firearms use, etc.
9. Demanding that Gov. Kim Reynolds sign an executive order returning voting rights to all persons who have “done their time; eliminate privatization of correctional facilities; decriminalize possession; seek legislation establishing a $15 an hour minimum wage.
10. Passing a resolution banning the use of any chemical gas, bullets, flash bombs, etc. on peaceful protesters.
11. Discuss defunding the current public safety department, following Minneapolis’ lead.
12. Discuss ordinances that ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and bump stocks, and require gun sales to include finger print recognition products.
What I propose is aimed at real change for all of us, and I ask for your serious consideration. I am angry at what people of color have and continue to be subjected to. Are you, my fellow council colleagues, going to act?
Pat Morrissey is a member of the Waterloo City Council representing Ward 3.
