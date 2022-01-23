GUEST COLUMN: Trip reveals US laxness on COVID

In 2020, for the first year in 50 years neither my wife nor I traveled outside the United States. We booked a river cruise from St. Petersburg to Moscow for 2020. Due to widespread COVID in Russia, that cruise was cancelled and not yet rescheduled. The cruise line offered us a substitute cruise. Neither of us had been to Chile, around Cape Horn, the Falkland Islands, Uruguay and Argentina, so we signed up for the December 2021 departure.

We waited on tenterhooks through 2021, hoping we would be cruising. In October, the Falklands stop was cancelled. In November, we got word that we had to provide a negative PCR COVID test, taken within 72 hours of the departure of our first flight to Chile. We googled “PCR tests” to learn they cost upwards of $175 each, and not widely available. Happily, we got the test scheduled at Myers Pharmacy here in Waverly. Heading out in mid-December, we put our passports, PCR test results and vaccination cards in safe carrying places. All were required in order to take the plane and enter Chile. Some people were turned away for failure to have a negative COVID test less than 72 hours before leaving the U.S. or vaccination documentation.

Upon boarding the ship, we had daily COVID tests. During the cruise, three passengers had positive test results and had to leave the ship for seven days of quarantine and then return to the U.S. Everywhere we went in Chile, we had to carry proof of vaccination and negative testing. When we got to our first port in Argentina, all passengers and crew on our ship were refused entry because of the earlier three positive COVID test results. We thought this would be a temporary ban, given our passengers’ daily testing, with no further positive results. Nonetheless, we were barred from entering any port of Argentina. We were admitted to ports in Uruguay, based on our test results, but Argentina kept us out.

We flew from Montevideo to Santiago to return home. We had to show proof of a negative test result to return to the Santiago airport. While waiting at our gate, we were given two documents that had to be filled in to enter the United States. One was “contact tracing information” by which since Nov. 21, 2021, “all passengers entering the United States … must provide their contact information ... to identify and locate passengers who have been exposed." We had to provide our names, phone numbers, email and home addresses along with flight information. The second document was a “combined passenger disclosure and attestation to the USA” collected by our airline. We had to attest that we had been tested within three days for COVID, with a negative result. These documents were not reviewed by the airline or U.S. immigration authorities upon our arrival at New York.

What have we learned about prevention of COVID? These three South American countries are working hard to prevent endemic COVID. They have nationwide vaccination programs with requirements to carry proof of vaccination plus masking required in all public areas. They also have contact tracing capacity. They are reducing COVID risk in many ways. Chile, Argentina and Uruguay all have much higher vaccination rates than the U.S. Iowa has a lower average than the nation as a whole.

Are we No. 1 in protecting ourselves against this deadly disease? Are we No. 1 in managing outbreaks? It seems that minority of people in the U.S. and Iowa who are not vaccinated do not think about others. The increase in hospitalizations takes beds/doctors/nurses away from people waiting for surgeries. Do we care about the 1,700 Americans dying every day from COVID? We can do better, here in Iowa and the U.S. Availability of at-home rapid antigen tests will help. They cost an average of $12 each in the U.S.; $3.40 in India; free in Canada and the UK. Better health care, especially to counter COVID, is something the Iowa Legislature and governor could initiate for all Iowans using the large budget surplus on hand now. Health care is free for all persons in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. We, too, can aggressively combat this mobile, changing, deadly virus. We know the tools; we have the tools.