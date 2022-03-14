GUEST COLUMN: Time to right-size Iowa governments

Career politicians are endemic, in Waverly, Bremer County, Iowa and the United States. Nancy Pelosi has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987. Chuck Grassley is running for Senate again; he has been on the public payroll since 1959, just seven years after King George VI died.

Republican legislators are taking over primary and secondary school, city, county and corporate governance. State-level legislation is overruling local government and businesses’ management of school books and curriculum, masks, vaccinations, camera enforcement of speed laws, concealed-carry of guns, management of safe potable water sources, disposal of animal waste, what gas to provide at gas stations and even fireworks. I never thought I would see Republicans argue that state government should overtake local government and corporate responsibilities. But here they are, entering businesses, schools, city halls, and homes to help us live our daily lives, not providing funding, only providing oversight. Are there some alternatives? Of course.

Iowa’s population is now about 3.15 million, with 99 counties. We pay for about 300 county supervisors and 99 sheriffs, county attorneys, auditors, treasurers, and engineers. That is about 800 employees. Let’s assume an average salary of $40,000, for about $32 million! Fairfax County in Virginia has 1.15 million people; Orange County in California has 3.18 million people. Each of these counties gets along with one board of supervisors, one law enforcement agency, etc. Could we right-size government in Iowa? Do we need 100 seats in the Iowa House of Representatives and 50 Iowa senators? Could this lead to fewer career politicians?

We could come at this from another direction. Bremer County population is about 25,000 persons. Among the eight incorporated towns, population ranges from 204 in Frederika to 2,030 in Sumner and Waverly with 10,394. Career politicians reside in county government, also. Our board of supervisors voted this month to kill the proposed new supervisor districts plan (which would have required two incumbent supervisors to run against each other or move to a new district). Job insurance is important.

Rumor has it the Bremer County Board of Supervisors is discussing a courthouse expansion with architects. Maybe the supervisors could discuss sharing workloads with adjoining counties, using information technology to get work done outside of government offices and re-examine job descriptions and responsibilities. Could all law enforcement in the county become a county responsibility? Perhaps the supervisors would lead and support economic development activity, using available bonding and financing authority.

Unless some new activity is approved by July 1, the county will have no outstanding debt after July 2023. The county has a valuation of over $2.3 billion, and with current conditions could borrow up to $115 million to promote economic development for the entire county. Right-sizing and change of mission and organization comes to us all, like it or not. Career politicians delay change, because, as my friends in Thailand said, “We don’t want to break our rice bowls.”

David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.