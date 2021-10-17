GUEST COLUMN: Time to move on from the PSO debate

Civil dissension is a viperous worm

That gnaws the bowels of the commonwealth. (Shakespeare)

On Nov. 2 the citizens of Cedar Falls will vote to fill the positions of many of their municipal representatives. The field of mayoral and City Council candidates is oddly divided by an old issue, one which has been hotly debated for the last six years: the pubsSafety officer model. (Courier, Oct. 10, 2021)

The real question is: How is this still an issue? It is genuinely mystifying. And is there really any correlation between the PSO model and the safety of the citizens of Cedar Falls?

It turns out there is, and it is a positive one. There is ample evidence this model works, and works beautifully at keeping our population protected.

“Cedar Falls Forward,” a nonpolitical organization whose mission is to seek positive outcomes on city issues writes: “Cedar Falls Safety Department is providing more firefighting personnel, with greater responsiveness, at less cost than previously.” (C.F. Forward mailing) Furthermore: “There is no compelling factual reason to reverse course and go back to the former separate police and fire safety structure in Cedar Falls.” Go to their web site: www.cedarfallsforward.org for details and their analysis of this issue. Their message is unbiased and clear: The PSO model works.

More compelling facts belie the criticism of the PSO model: The Iowa Legislature Financial Services estimates it will cost over $2 million a year in additional funds for Cedar Falls to go back to the old model. (Courier, March 24, 2021). So, we want to pay millions more for inferior, or even the same, services?

Consider, too, the public safety officer model is the model for the country. Other municipalities send representatives to our city to implement it in their own. As “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” we are mysteriously immune to the compliment.

With a close — very — connection to a fire in rural Cedar Falls in November 2019, I have some personal knowledge of the operation of our public service officers. I cannot commend them enough for their skill and bravery in battling our fire, and I will never be able to thank them enough for saving the lives of our children.

However, instead of personal claims, this a quote from an expert resource, a fire insurance investigator and 30-year veteran firefighter from Chicago who scrutinized every aspect of our fire and who, in his words, “has seen it all.” He said: “Your PSOs saved lives at great personal risk to themselves. They spent the entire night at your structure covering any secondary fires and salvaging all they could. Their work shows they fought your fire bravely and professionally. They did everything possible. They are heroes.” (Merck, CFEI, CFI).

So, nearly every day those heroes head to their jobs to protect the citizens of Cedar Falls, professional, focused on their mission, and willing to risk their own lives to save ours. And this amidst the continual criticism and innuendos they are not trained and not worthy. For shame.

To use a tired cliche — nearly as tired as this argument which seems never to be resolved — this is a dead horse we keep beating. In keeping with the horse motif, if objections to the “new” model are nostalgic, using such backward thinking, should we then reinstate horses to pull our fire-trucks? The reasons to do so are about as solid as the reasons to oppose the PSO model.

Look at the candidates’ views on this “issue.” Look, as well, at all the other critical issues pushed to the back burner by the continual, obsessive controversy about the PSO model.

Don’t we want progressive leaders in Cedar Falls, representatives who concentrate on the present and our future? Don’t we want those who have a vision for our city, who are not looking in the rear-view mirror, but are moving forward?

It is time to move on.

Do so with your vote.

Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.