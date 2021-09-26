GUEST COLUMN: Time for a council/manager government in Waterloo

In 1957, Harold Hill sang “(Ya Got) Trouble” in Meredith Willson’s “Music Man.”

“Friend, either you’re closing your eyes

To a situation, you do not wish to acknowledge

or you are not aware of the caliber of disaster indicated by the presence of a pool table in your community. Well, ya got trouble, my friend, right here I say, trouble right here in River City.”

In our river city, trouble is not a pool table.

In 1929, the year of my birth, Waterloo ranked fifth in population in cities in Iowa. As I aged, Waterloo stayed steady at number five. Not anymore. The 2020 census shows we have reduced ourselves to number nine while losing the population race to cities five through eight.

The causes of our troubles need study. I will leave that to qualified researchers. However, I have identified one trouble: amateurism in our city government.