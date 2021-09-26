GUEST COLUMN: Time for a council/manager government in Waterloo

In 1957, Harold Hill sang “(Ya Got) Trouble” in Meredith Willson’s “Music Man.”
“Friend, either you’re closing your eyes
To a situation, you do not wish to acknowledge
or you are not aware of the caliber of disaster indicated by the presence of a pool table in your community. Well, ya got trouble, my friend, right here I say, trouble right here in River City.”
In our river city, trouble is not a pool table.
In 1929, the year of my birth, Waterloo ranked fifth in population in cities in Iowa. As I aged, Waterloo stayed steady at number five. Not anymore. The 2020 census shows we have reduced ourselves to number nine while losing the population race to cities five through eight.
The causes of our troubles need study. I will leave that to qualified researchers. However, I have identified one trouble: amateurism in our city government.
Investigation reveals that the eight cities above Waterloo have one advantage we lack: professionalism. Each has the council/manager form of city government. Their city managers provide these cities with the professional expertise to create efficiencies in the machinery (departments) that runs the city. Their councils hire a manager who is college/university educated, has gained on-the-job experience under a seasoned manager and is qualified to manage the machinery that makes a city function efficiently. Their managers are responsible to the council and serve at the council’s pleasure. Their managers are the chief advisers to their councils, prepare and submit the budget for review, approval or alteration, hire staff, and coordinate department heads to maximize efficiency, which creates more bang. Waterloo has none of these advantages.
One demonstration of their efficiency is budget preparation. Early January to mid-February was when these council/manager city councils received their 2022 budget proposals for review. Unfortunately, Waterloo’s council received the mayor’s budget about two and one-half weeks before March 31 deadline for certification — not enough time for laypeople to digest a $40+ million budget. Unfortunately, enumerating advantages from the council/manager city government form will fill more space than this space allows.
To understand the advantages to us as individuals, citizens, and community by adopting the council/manager form of city government requires education, education, education. To this end, I have sketched a proposal. The number one requirement is one to nine highly motivated individuals to form a board of directors, one excellent project manager, equally talented people for petition chair, scheduling chair, information chair, resource/fact-checker chair.
Once assembled, this group will engage every service club, labor union, church, neighborhood association, and other groups and individuals with information and discussions. These efforts will focus on having a referendum vote to coincide with the 2023 city election. Signatures acquired to request the referendum should be completed by Sept. 1, 2023, and submitted to the city clerk. The result will be an educated citizenry’s vote to establish a council/manager form of Waterloo city government.
I do not know if it is illegal to change the lyrics to a song from a musical, but it is imperative to change our form of city government. We are at our collective peril if we fail to change.
I urge critical thinking citizens who see the benefits available with the council/manager city government to contact me at tcydb92@yahoo.com.
Don Miller of Waterloo is a retired business owner and interested citizen. Civil comments welcome at tcydb22@yahoo.com.