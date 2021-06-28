GUEST COLUMN: Three health strategies to help you swing into summer

Make movement a priority

Even if you don’t have a limited or full gym setup at home, it is crucial to still stay active and not fall into the trap of participating in only sedentary activities, such as binge-watching the latest TV series or movies. Consider taking short walks frequently throughout the day, aiming for six separate “mini-walks” of at least 300 to 500 steps. To help enhance cardiovascular fitness, consider at least one 30-minute “brisk walk” of at least 2,000 to 3,000 steps each day. To help build endurance, consider working toward 8,000 to 10,000 aggregate steps per day. Moving more and sitting less may help boost the immune system, ease joint pain and curb cravings for high-sugar foods that may contribute to inflammation and disease.