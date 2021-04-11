GUEST COLUMN: There’s nothing wrong with being right

Lawrence M. Ludlow nails this collectivist concept by asserting that unlike individuals, “groups do not suffer, bleed, undergo cancel culture and censorship, or die a painful death.” His intriguing thoughts appeared in an American Thinker article, “Architecture Goes Woke.” This collectivist mind-set trivializes the potential impact of an educational discipline that is best evaluated on an individual student, not collective, basis. Think about the undesirable impact that attitude could have on policy making.

An apologist for the left might explain that we shouldn’t get too worried about this controversial “new math.” After all, it’s only a small minority of educators proposing these ideas – a small, lonesome voice. But Oregon isn’t a small voice. I found numerous other examples of this training being conducted. One interesting example is the “Seattle Public Schools, K-12 Math Ethnic Studies Framework (20.08.2019).”

Does trivializing the inherent nature and important applications of mathematics cripple hopes to land on the moon, Mars, or Venus – or to build a canal, computer, or power grid? Does this cheapen accounting and engineering careers, or confuse the exchange of money for products and services? Consider brain surgery – is “approximate” good enough?

How can we hope to advance the possibilities for Black students if we emphasize the theory that getting the right answer isn’t important for advancement and success? We shouldn’t misguide students. If we don’t oppose these radical ideas, America will soon become yesterday’s news.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

