GUEST COLUMN: The truth about the debt ceiling

Every few years it seems that another argument erupts over raising the national debt ceiling. So, let’s explore this oft-misunderstood macroeconomic metric. According to the Treasury Department, the debt limit (ceiling) “is the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.” These “existing legal obligations” were incurred during past administrations of both parties. They were duly enacted by Congress and signed into law by the president at the time. A commonly misunderstood aspect of the debt limit is that raising it somehow gives the government in power a “blank check” to spend as much money as it wishes on pet projects. But nothing could be further from the truth. Let me be specific, authorizing an increase in the debt ceiling does not give a green light to whichever political party is in charge to spend taxpayers’ money on whatever its new pet projects happen to be.
The partisan rhetoric claiming that increasing the debt limit will give the other party a “blank check” to spend taxpayers’ money on its particular favorite policies is not only a lie, it is a dangerous lie. It is dangerous because the alternative to increasing or suspending the debt limit would be disastrous for the nation. If the federal government defaults on paying its bills, especially its interest payments, the result on the U.S. economy would be catastrophic. According to Moody’s Analytics, default on the federal debt would wipe out some 6 million American jobs, cut stock prices by a third, and reduce household wealth by $15 trillion. That, dear reader, is what a catastrophe looks like.
Now, if you think I am “crying wolf,” think back to when the Republicans played chicken with the debt ceiling during Barack Obama’s administration. You may recall that even though the Republicans came around and eventually approved the increase in the debt ceiling at the last minute, the consequences of their folly were rather expensive for us all. For the first time in history, on Aug. 8, 2011, Standard and Poor’s reduced the credit rating of the U.S. government from its highest rating of AAA to AA+ because, according to S&P, the “effectiveness, stability, and predictability” of American policymaking and political institutions had weakened at a time of ongoing challenges. All three major U.S. stock indexes declined between 5% and 7% that day.
Today, we are hearing the same type of partisan rhetoric we heard in 2011. For example, in a recent email, Iowa 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson proudly proclaims, “I’m not going to write them [Democrats] a blank check to keep spending on socialist policies.” Note how Hinson distorts the truth about the debt limit. It is not true that suspending the debt limit will give Democrats “a blank check to keep spending on socialist policies.” The truth is that suspending the debt limit must be done to pay for past obligations already approved by both political parties. The debt limit must be raised, not only to pay for the Trump tax cuts but also to make Social Security payments, not only to pay the salaries of all government employees including the military, but also to pay all of the obligations already incurred by the federal government.
Raising the debt ceiling has almost never been a partisan issue like the Republicans have made it during the past two Democratic administrations. It has been raised or suspended more than 100 times with barely a peep since being established in 1917 and for very good reason. The Democrats voted with the Republicans to increase the debt ceiling multiple times during the Trump administration. The government wants to protect its full faith and credit. It is logical for it to do so. So, why would Republicans want to risk another lowering of the nation’s S&P credit rating just to give themselves some rhetoric to make the Democrats look bad? They should be more careful. Their plan will backfire.
PHOTOS: A look back at the 2008 tornado that tore through Parkersburg, New Hartford and Dunkerton
052808mp-new-hartford-19
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-5
052808mp-new-hartford-21
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-7
052808mp-parkersburg-2
052808mp-new-hartford-18
052808mp-new-hartford-15
052808mp-new-hartford-1
052808mp-new-hartford-11
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-9
052808mp-parkersburg-5
052808mp-new-hartford-13
052808mp-new-hartford-5
James Harold Smith
052808mp-new-hartford-3
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-11
052808mp-new-hartford-9
052808mp-parkersburg-1
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-1
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-6
052808mp-new-hartford-7
052808rc-power-lines1
052808mp-parkersburg-7
052808mp-new-hartford-8
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-2
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-10
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-3
052808mp-new-hartford-6
052808mp-new-hartford-20
052808mp-new-hartford-17
052808mp-new-hartford-16
052808rc-wapsie-valley2
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-4
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-13
052808mp-new-hartford-14
052808mp-new-hartford-23
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-8
052808mp-new-hartford-2
052808rc-wapsie-valley1
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-12
052808mp-parkersburg-6
052808mp-new-hartford-22
052808mp-parkersburg-3
052808mp-new-hartford-10
052808mp-new-hartford-4
052808mp-new-hartford-12
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-27
052608rct-parkersburg-torn07
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-17
052608sm-tornado-2
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-10
052608rct-parkersburg-torn09
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-3
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-23
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-22
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-18
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-5
052608jn-dunkerton-3
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-7
052608jr-new-hartford002
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-6
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-8
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-2
052608AP-parkersburg-torn-1
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-20
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-9
052608jr-new-hartford004
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-19
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-28
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-1
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-11
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-24
052608rct-parkersburg-torn03
052608rct-parkersburg-torn010
052608jr-new-hartford001
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-4
052608rct-parkersburg-torn02
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-13
052608sm-tornado-1
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-16
052608rct-parkersburg-torn08
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-15
052808bp-dunkerton-chickens1
052608jr-new-hartford005
052608rct-parkersburg-torn06
052608rct-parkersburg-torn011
052608rct-parkersburg-torn04
052608rct-parkersburg-torn05
052608rct-parkersburg-torn01
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-26
052608jr-new-hartford003
052608jn-dunkerton-2
052608sm-tornado-4
052608sm-tornado-3
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-29
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-21
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-12
052808ap-sinclair
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-14
052608AP-parkersburg-torn-2
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-25
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-7
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-7
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-9
052508bp-tornado1
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-8
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-2
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-5
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-5
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-1
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-3
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-9
052508bp-tornado3
052508bp-tornado2
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-4
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-8
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-2
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-6
052608jn-dunkerton-1
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-1
052508bp-tornado4
052608AP-parkersburg-torn-3
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-10
061108dm-flood-44
061608-goodrich
Hans Isakson is a professor emeritus of economics who has published over 40 articles in various economic journals. He lives in Cedar Falls.