GUEST COLUMN: The truth about the debt ceiling

Every few years it seems that another argument erupts over raising the national debt ceiling. So, let’s explore this oft-misunderstood macroeconomic metric. According to the Treasury Department, the debt limit (ceiling) “is the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.” These “existing legal obligations” were incurred during past administrations of both parties. They were duly enacted by Congress and signed into law by the president at the time. A commonly misunderstood aspect of the debt limit is that raising it somehow gives the government in power a “blank check” to spend as much money as it wishes on pet projects. But nothing could be further from the truth. Let me be specific, authorizing an increase in the debt ceiling does not give a green light to whichever political party is in charge to spend taxpayers’ money on whatever its new pet projects happen to be.