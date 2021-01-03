GUEST COLUMN: The time is now to find policy solutions to help Iowans

While the grants helped provide some short-term relief, we need to work together on long-term solutions to these financial challenges facing Iowans. As we head into the 2021 legislative session, it is important to focus on priorities that can directly help struggling Iowans and small businesses, including access to affordable housing, improving child care access and affordability and helping Iowans save with programs like prize-linked savings.

Even before the pandemic, we knew Iowans were struggling to save. A Pew study from 2020 showed that only 23% of lower-income households had enough savings to cover three months of expenses. Combine that with the rising costs of child care, housing and a global pandemic, Iowans are constantly facing the burden of expenses.

Now is the time for our state to help Iowans become better savers to weather unforeseen disasters, and prize-linked savings programs can be a means to that end. PLS is a tested, successful concept in which savers earn chances to win cash prizes by saving at insured financial institutions. By injecting the prospect of winning into the savings experience, PLS not only rewards successful savers, but attracts unbanked customers into the financial mainstream. Credit unions in Iowa are interested in offering PLS to help their members and teach them to save for moments of crises. Programs like this are not currently allowed in Iowa.