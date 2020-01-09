In the midst of the emotional furor of the impeachment hearings, it seems the liberal left and the national media have lost track of the origin of the “Ukraine issue.” ... It was in December 2015, under the Obama administration, that then Vice President Joe Biden threatened the Ukrainian government, saying that $1 billion in U.S. aid would be withheld if Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was not fired.
The Obama administration had earlier requested that Ukraine investigate then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort for possible political gain. The Ukraine prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, did not satisfy the Obama administration’s request; therefore, Biden’s threat to the Ukrainian government in December 2015. Shokin was eventually fired.
Meanwhile, Biden’s son, Hunter, was placed on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, at a $50,000 per month salary. Then, after the 2016 election, Attorney General William Barr, as the chief law enforcement officer of the U.S., began investigating foreign influence in the 2016 election, as well as possible misuse of U.S. financial aid to Ukraine.
All this is background to President Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukraine’s newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky. President Trump’s request of the Ukrainian president was legal and was extended on the basis of the 1999 treaty between the U.S. and Ukraine titled, “On Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.” This is the same treaty the Obama administration used to justify Vice President Joe Biden’s bargaining with the Ukrainian government to investigate then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Therefore, far from breaking the law, President Trump was actually following the law when he requested help from the Ukraine president. So, the impeachment action by the U.S. House was a fraudulent action, since it was punishing the president for following the provisions of the 1999 treaty.
Liberals in Congress had already in 2016 convinced themselves that Trump must have done something worthy of impeachment in order to defeat Hillary Clinton. Of course they didn’t have the evidence, but in their minds they had the conviction. So, when the two-year effort of the Mueller investigation failed to find President Trump guilty of collusion with Russia, the liberals were desperate to find something in Trump’s presidency which could be used to justify their “a priori” judgment of guilt.
Then, with the connivance of some elements within the CIA, a supposed “whistleblower” report was concocted. Of course the “whistleblower” was never identified. This type of “star chamber” procedure should raise serious questions regarding the truth and validity of the “whistleblower’s” testimony.
It doesn’t take much thought or common sense to see that Nancy Pelosi and company pulled a fast one on the American people. The most tragic aspect of this impeachment fraud is not the injustice which has been dealt the president, but the intentional attempt to deceive the American people. This, then, is the “high crime and misdemeanor” which this nation has witnessed, perpetrated not by President Trump but by Speaker Pelosi and company.
It appears self-evident that the House Democrats are utilizing a double standard, since both the Obama administration and the Trump administration were acting in accordance with the 1999 treaty between the U.S. and the Ukraine. Therefore, the impeachment charges against Trump are unfounded as far as the law is concerned.
As Americans, we have always believed in fairness – not in pettiness or spite when we lose. Therefore, we cannot accept this double standard! In Iowa “farm-talk” we say: “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander!”
Since there is no clearly legal foundation for President Trump’s impeachment, it appears that his “high crime and misdemeanor” is that he is an “outsider” who dared to win over the “anointed” Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.
It seems that the foundation of the Trump impeachment is based on an unrelenting feeling of hatred toward him and toward the “deplorables” who elected him. Thus, Nancy Pelosi’s emotion-driven, fact less crusade against Trump can be summarized in these words: “We don’t like the man; therefore, he’s guilty!”
If this case for impeachment were to stand, it would be a sad day for our nation and for all future presidents – Democrats as well as Republicans!
