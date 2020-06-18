GUEST COLUMN: The ramifications of increasing voting by mail

The coronavirus epidemic has raised questions about how to keep voters safe during elections. But what are the implications of moving to more voting by mail?
Nationwide, election day voting has declined remarkably from more than 90% in 1992 to close to 55% in 2018. In Iowa, absentee voting has increased from 24.8% in the early 2000s to 41.5% in the last four general elections. In the recent primary, absentee ballots accounted for 83% of all Iowa votes and 85% in Black Hawk County.
Iowa voters may choose in-person voting on election day at their precinct polling place or in-person early voting at the county elections office or at satellite locations. For all in-person voting, there is a chain of custody. Only election officials and the voter may handle the ballot. Anyone who assists the voter is documented.
Vote-by-mail ballots are absentee ballots that must be requested by the voter, sent by mail and returned by mail or dropped off at the county elections office.
So what are the issues with vote by mail?
1. Chain of custody is lost for vote-by-mail ballots. During in-person voting, all ballots issued to officials must be accounted for. Not true for vote by mail.
2. No ID required. Vote by mail bypasses Iowa’s voter ID law. There is no way to ensure that the person to whom the ballot was mailed is the one who voted.
3. No election observers with vote by mail. With in-person voting, election officials and poll watchers guard against any electioneering, intimidation or unsolicited “help”.
4. Vote by mail encourages ballot harvesting. Iowa has no prohibitions against who can collect the ballot or how many ballots they can deliver. The chain of custody is broken.
5. Dirty voter rolls encourage vote-by-mail fraud. Ineligible voters on the voter registration rolls result in ballots being sent to people who may have moved, died, or are noncitizens.
6. Vote by mail erodes confidence in elections. A recent Rasmussen poll reveals 62% of voters believe voting by mail will increase voter fraud. Even perceived voter fraud undermines the public’s confidence in election results.
In spite of the issues and challenges to election integrity, vote-by-mail ballots are still needed. Iowans who are in the military or who may not be in Iowa during the early voting period must have access to a ballot.
Given that Iowa will continue to have vote by mail, what can we learn from other states to reduce the possibility of voter fraud?
1. Require a vote-by-mail ballot to be witnessed. Eleven states require that a vote-by-mail ballot be notarized or witnessed by two people.
2. Require a copy of the voter ID with the vote-by-mail ballot. Several states require a copy of the voter’s ID with either the absentee ballot request or the absentee ballot.
3. Require the voter to designate in writing the person authorized to deliver their ballot. Having a written authorization on the return envelope would provide a paper trail.
4. Limit who can return a vote-by-mail ballot. Twelve states limit who can deliver a vote-by-mail ballot based on their relationship to the voter.
5. Limit the number of vote-by-mail ballots one person can collect. Twelve states limit the number of ballots a third party can return — usually to single digits.
6. Improve maintenance of voter registration rolls. If ineligible voters are removed promptly from the voter registration rolls it will prevent ballots from being mailed to invalid people or addresses.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled voting is a right, but absentee voting is a privilege that can be regulated by each state.
The Iowa Legislature needs to tighten the law regarding vote-by-mail ballots before the 2020 general election. The stakes are high. Contact your legislators and encourage them to pass a law that will safeguard vote-by-mail integrity in time for this year’s election on Nov. 3.
Michael Bayer has lived in Waterloo for more than 20 years. He has been a Black Hawk County precinct election official for the last six years and has trained poll watchers. Together with other grassroots Iowans, he has researched voter registration records and worked to ensure clean voter registration rolls.
