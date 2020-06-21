Guest column: The president is not the emperor

Miller wrote in his resignation letter that Esper violated his oath to uphold the Constitution and our “First Amendment right of the people peaceably to assemble.” He basically called him out, saying, “anyone who takes the oath of office must decide where he or she will draw the line,” and successfully exposed the hypocrisy and violations of civil rights exhibited by the president and his staff.

Miller’s letter, which was published in the Washington Post on June 3, set off a cascade of reaction from other top defense officials, including a slew of four-star generals critical of the commander in chief. Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who resigned in December 2018, also broke his silence, writing, “We know we are better than the abuse of executive authority witnessed in Lafayette Square.” And Esper did an about-face and issued a statement saying he “opposed using active-duty troops against protesters.”

In the news world this is last week’s story, old news.

Yet, it isn’t. Because Miller’s action changed the trajectory. Each time someone has the courage to call out injustice, it tips the balance and we’re headed in a new direction.