Guest column: The president is not the emperor

‘The emperor has no clothes” a little boy shouts as he watches the emperor strut through the streets without a stitch of clothing on in Hans Christian Andersen’s story, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The emperor’s kowtowing advisers and his swindling weavers have declared the ruler is wearing the most beautiful ensemble ever created. But the little boy speaks the truth. He calls it like it is.
James N. Miller is not a little boy anymore. But once he was, and he grew up here in the Cedar Valley, graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1977, and was known then, and often now, as “Jim.” (See Courier article, June 4). He is not only a brilliant and dedicated public servant, but in the interest of full disclosure, he is my brother.
And he did basically the same thing the little boy in Andersen’s fairy tale did, albeit more purposefully. He called out the political establishment. He spoke the truth.
Last week, in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Miller resigned his position on the Defense Science Board to protest the use of pepper balls and smoke canisters to dispense peaceful protestors in the area surrounding Lafayette Park near the White House. President Trump and his entourage had effectively cleared out the protestors using these methods for a photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Accompanying the president, and at the time condoning this action, was the secretary of defense.
Miller wrote in his resignation letter that Esper violated his oath to uphold the Constitution and our “First Amendment right of the people peaceably to assemble.” He basically called him out, saying, “anyone who takes the oath of office must decide where he or she will draw the line,” and successfully exposed the hypocrisy and violations of civil rights exhibited by the president and his staff.
Miller’s letter, which was published in the Washington Post on June 3, set off a cascade of reaction from other top defense officials, including a slew of four-star generals critical of the commander in chief. Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who resigned in December 2018, also broke his silence, writing, “We know we are better than the abuse of executive authority witnessed in Lafayette Square.” And Esper did an about-face and issued a statement saying he “opposed using active-duty troops against protesters.”
In the news world this is last week’s story, old news.
Yet, it isn’t. Because Miller’s action changed the trajectory. Each time someone has the courage to call out injustice, it tips the balance and we’re headed in a new direction.
Besides, no news is old news; it simply moves into history’s annals. Since the first slave ship, the privateer White Lion, arrived on our shores in 1619, we have wrestled with our civil rights. In a recent astounding and comprehensive book about our nation’s history, “These Truths” by Jill LePore, time and time again she documents the civil strife our country has grappled with through the centuries. The struggle for civil rights is never an old story, only a gripping one.
No one pretends democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time (Winston Churchill).
In the United States of America, our “civil rights” are our rights. They belong to all of us, to protect and defend. Just as a beacon jarred even with the slightest nudge will cause the light beam to move and illuminate a new place, so does each courageous action move us forward, illuminate us.
As Miller did, when, in a position of power and influence, he was willing to take definitive action to expose a violation of our civil rights. It takes mettle to go against the powers that be and declare the truth, that , in fact, “the emperor has no clothes.”
And he’s not the emperor!
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.
