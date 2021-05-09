Guest Column: The part of this we own

As we approach the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a recent question posed by Gloria Ladson-Billings, a lifelong educator and racial equity scholar, continues to capture my attention:

“What part of this do we own?”

When Ladson-Billings posed this question to a University of Northern Iowa-sponsored virtual town hall this past year, she had Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream in mind: to realize our nation’s creed for equality, our attention and leadership must be focused on identifying and confronting barriers in every corner of society. And we must do this work every day.

Ladson-Billings drove the point home: In education, we have the responsibility to provide an equitable opportunity so that every person can achieve their educational, professional, and personal life goals.

At UNI, we take this work very seriously. That is why the success rates of our racial/ethnic minority students exceed those of institutions like UNI by double digits. It’s why during the profound disruptions caused by COVID-19 we have continued our work to enhance our living, learning, and working environment so every student and employee is supported and empowered to achieve their goals long after the pandemic.