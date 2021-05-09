Guest Column: The part of this we own

As we approach the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a recent question posed by Gloria Ladson-Billings, a lifelong educator and racial equity scholar, continues to capture my attention:
“What part of this do we own?”
When Ladson-Billings posed this question to a University of Northern Iowa-sponsored virtual town hall this past year, she had Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream in mind: to realize our nation’s creed for equality, our attention and leadership must be focused on identifying and confronting barriers in every corner of society. And we must do this work every day.
Ladson-Billings drove the point home: In education, we have the responsibility to provide an equitable opportunity so that every person can achieve their educational, professional, and personal life goals.
At UNI, we take this work very seriously. That is why the success rates of our racial/ethnic minority students exceed those of institutions like UNI by double digits. It’s why during the profound disruptions caused by COVID-19 we have continued our work to enhance our living, learning, and working environment so every student and employee is supported and empowered to achieve their goals long after the pandemic.
During this year’s University Address in August, we posed a question of our own that has guided our work to strengthen our campus community: “Do we have the courage to face the social issues and challenges that are in front of our country?”
The answer is yes, and by serving with transparency, accountability, and action we have undertaken important initiatives to own our part in creating opportunity for all. We are guided by key values, and a few examples of our work within these values are summarized below:
- Learning, reflection, and growth: This past year, UNI hosted a series of implicit bias trainings for university leadership, faculty, and staff. We also launched the Purple Couch Series to facilitate difficult conversations on diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus and throughout the community. Our University Police also conducted a review of policy and practice. All of this work allowed us to become better educators and practitioners dedicated to the success of every student and employee on campus.
- Community outreach and engagement: Ensuring we are continuing to grow the diversity of our applicant pools, as well as the composition of our faculty and staff, we are continuing to facilitate outreach to regional and national organizations about opportunities for employment at UNI. Many faculty and staff are also engaged in strengthening quality of life across the Cedar Valley by partnering with business, government, and nonprofit leaders on community-wide economic inclusion initiatives, by providing resources to help Black entrepreneurs launch their first businesses, by empowering historically underserved populations to pursue and attain educational opportunities through UNI’s Center for Urban Education, and by supporting the work to improve health equity in Black Hawk County. Given our role in educator preparation, we recognize our responsibility to prepare a diverse educator workforce through Teach Waterloo and further opportunities to widen the pipeline to the educator profession in the Des Moines metro area.
- Preparing the future: This past year, a newly formed campus-wide and community-engaged council advisory to the university president has been facilitating a deep dive study of UNI’s strengths and areas for growth on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. While we are taking action on campus and throughout the community, we will receive a strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion plan from this council over the summer to help UNI guide and prioritize our work to strengthen our campus climate and culture for the short- and long-terms.
We know that lasting change takes time and that we have work to do. We are learning from our mistakes, celebrating our successes, and showing up every day to create change.
As our nation continues to confront important social issues, we must ask ourselves, our employers, and our communities the powerful question posed by Ladson-Billings: What part of this do we own? At UNI, we’re committed to assuring that all people are able to reach their educational, professional, and personal life goals.
Mark Nook is president of the University of Northern Iowa.