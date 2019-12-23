The Democratic debate on Thursday was reminiscent of childhood days when my “old man” and I would watch a boxing match on our 1960s TV. Howard Cosell with his sing-song voice announced in those days, and later came Michael Buffer. If this debate was a boxing match Buffer would start by saying:
“Ladies and Gentlemen … .Ahhhhh, let’s get ready to rrrrrumble!” He might go on to say:
Tonight’s Democratic matchup is at Loyola Marymount University in beautiful L.A. There are four referees and the contestants are standing behind lecterns: 1. Andrew “Let’s Buy Their Vote” Yang; 2. Mayor Pete “Still In Training Pants” Buttigieg; 3. Sen. Elizabeth “Destroy Wall Street” Warren; 4. Former Vice President Joe “Frazier” Biden; 5. Bernie “Sandpaper Throat” Sanders; 6. Amy “Can Clobber Trump” Klobuchar; and finally 7. Tom “Thinks He’s Like Us” Steyer.
Round One
The first question asked is how each candidate can get more Americans on board for impeachment. This is taking each fighter by complete surprise. Biden is first and is struggling and attempting many punches but still hasn’t answered the question. Every contestant is desperately punching to this unexpected question but they ultimately are falling back to stump speech responses. But suddenly out comes Amy Klobuchar swinging and she is immediately answering the question. “Let me make the case to the American people. As a wise judge said, ‘The president is not king in America, the law is king.’”
And now she is throwing more punches, quoting James Madison. “The reason we have these impeachment articles in the Constitution, and the provisions are in there is because he feared that a president would betray the trust of the American people for a foreign power. .... And I would make this case, as we face this trial in the Senate, if the president claims he is so innocent then why doesn’t he have all the president’s men testify? ... If President Trump thinks that he should not be impeached, he should be not scared to put forth his own witnesses.”
The rest of the match
The match lasted more than two hours. By the end, the candidate who took the worst beating by far was Buttigieg. “Clobbering” Klobuchar pointed out Buttigieg’s lack of experience on the national stage. It was also brought up by Warren that Mayor Pete had attended a closed-to-the-public fundraiser where they served $800-per-bottle wine. Sen. “Sandpaper Throat” Sanders basically parroted his stale wealthy-versus-poor stump speech used on the campaign trail every day (and in the 2016 election). Vice President Biden’s performance was stable but did not particularly stand out.
Warren’s emotional performance made her look very earnest but unfortunately somewhat needy. Everyone was happy Yang’s ridiculous $1,000 per month government payment only came up a couple of times. If Tom Steyer would have just set up a TV screen behind his lectern and played his TV ads it might have been equally effective. He usually tells how many billions of dollars he is worth but then tries to make us believe he is just like us. Although I’ve been satirical in this editorial, there’s truth to Buttigieg’s comment that anybody on Thursday’s stage was better than Trump.
That brings us to the physically shortest contestant, “Clobbering” Klobuchar, who thinks 5 feet, 4 inches tall (President James Madison’s height) is a great size for a president.
By and far Sen. Klobuchar came out as the victor of this debate. She showed what the Des Moines Register noticed in August: “Sen. Amy Klobushar has the smarts, quick wit needed to challenge Donald Trump.” She also brought her bipartisan appeal to the stage. The New York Times said in April “Amy Klobuchar’s Big Idea: Bipartisan Appeal Can Beat Trump.”
