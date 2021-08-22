GUEST COLUMN: The left attacks speech it once defended

In an April speech before the World Federation of Advertisers, the Anti-Defamation League's Jonathan Greenblatt called for Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News. Carlson had decried the dilution of Americans’ voting power by the importation of “third world” migrants.

"Through your advertising muscle, you have a distinct and powerful voice in what information networks like Fox and Facebook will and will not allow on their platforms," Greenblatt said.

Such efforts are objectionable for several reasons. They represent an anti-reasoning impulse. Diverse perspectives are strangled away, rather than considered.

Regardless of boycott participants' motives, they inflict suffering on average employees.

Rank-and-file workers do not necessarily share institutional views to which boycotters object. They just want to pay bills and provide for their families.

Current campaigns against media advertisers are inconsistent with classical liberal thinking about open expression and advertiser pressuring.

In 1990, Burger King was targeted by blue-nosed boycotters on the right. So, the corporation asserted in several hundred newspaper ads that it wished "to go on record as supporting traditional American values on television."