GUEST COLUMN: The left attacks speech it once defended

In an April speech before the World Federation of Advertisers, the Anti-Defamation League's Jonathan Greenblatt called for Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News. Carlson had decried the dilution of Americans’ voting power by the importation of “third world” migrants.
"Through your advertising muscle, you have a distinct and powerful voice in what information networks like Fox and Facebook will and will not allow on their platforms," Greenblatt said.
Such efforts are objectionable for several reasons. They represent an anti-reasoning impulse. Diverse perspectives are strangled away, rather than considered.
Regardless of boycott participants' motives, they inflict suffering on average employees.
Rank-and-file workers do not necessarily share institutional views to which boycotters object. They just want to pay bills and provide for their families.
Current campaigns against media advertisers are inconsistent with classical liberal thinking about open expression and advertiser pressuring.
In 1990, Burger King was targeted by blue-nosed boycotters on the right. So, the corporation asserted in several hundred newspaper ads that it wished "to go on record as supporting traditional American values on television."
A Nov. 7, 1990, New York Times article ("Burger King Ads Help End Boycott By Religious Group") addressed the effort, which had been launched by the Rev. Donald Wildmon’s Clear-TV.
Like those who now protest conservative voices, Wildmon’s private group pressured advertisers in the hope that content it found objectionable would be banished from public airwaves.
In a statement echoed today by the ADL about Carlson, Wildmon said of one new CBS program:
"We will write down who the sponsors of that show are. It won't be on long."
Liberals used to understand the importance of untrammeled expression. They decried Will Hays and Thomas Bowdler. They spoke of the Abrams and Brandenberg cases, cited Miller v. California, supported the Skokie march, and assailed the Parents Music Resource Center.
Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor and George Carlin were held out as examples of defiant free speech icons.
Liberal speakers lauded outsiders who spoke truth to power and pushed the societal mores envelope.
But this is a different age than the one in which the Wildmons sought to control media speech and liberals decried the ambition. It is a moment of anti-conservative mania in which fine principles once harbored are defenestrated.
DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal, and American Thinker.
