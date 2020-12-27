GUEST COLUMN: The inevitable pandemic

After spending most of a year in this pandemic, it’s easy to feel misguided and confused. Experts and amateurs alike are getting philosophical about the experience. We’re not doing so to rationalize what’s happening, but rather, it’s an attempt to sort things out. In the process, let’s make sure we learn something from what’s been a tragic waste of time, resources, and lives.
A virus came to visit, and it’s been somewhat chaotic ever since. In my opinion, this chaos isn’t the result of a lack of leadership on either side of the political chasm. And it’s not because of a tragic error on anyone’s part. I think we’ve simply been experiencing what can happen when an unknown virus stumbles onto the planet, whether by design, mistake, or perhaps merely by chance.
Hidden in some early expert advice was perhaps the most accurate information we’ve received to date. Unfortunately, it’s been lost in the confusion. Do you remember being told the following?
- We were advised to do things to “flatten the infection curve.” This won’t eliminate the pandemic, but by spreading out the infections, we’ll keep hospital beds available.
- Mitigating measures will help us accomplish this but won’t eliminate the virus. Distancing and mask usage are essential for flattening the curve but are not the solution.
- COVID-19 will be with us until a vaccine is developed and implemented. That could take a couple years.
Although we didn’t welcome those early comments, we should have taken them to heart. Flattening the curve, while necessary, only delays the inevitable. Unfortunately, human nature tends to demand action, and that may bring feelings of accomplishment, even though that may amount to fooling ourselves.
We insisted on something definitive, but all we ended up with were soothing words, conflicting advice, counterproductive actions, some ham-handed comments by our president, and equally unhelpful and misguided criticism from Democrats and “never-Trumpers.” Permeating all of this was the fool-hardy impeachment process and a hate-filled presidential election. Let’s admit that nobody really knew for sure what to do.
We’ve been inclined to force “one-size-fits-all” policies on our citizens. We should realize by now that economic lockdowns inevitably create significant collateral damage, even their own body counts. We didn’t adequately focus protection on the most vulnerable, often imposing harmful rules on those least vulnerable. For example, we piled too much of the burden on our student population by closing the schools needlessly. Students didn’t have much say about it. They definitely drew the short straw, and minority students were most adversely affected.
Early in the process, therapeutic drug treatments were being considered, some demonstrably safe and readily available on pharmacy shelves. But that worthy effort got tangled up in politics, and many potentially helpful treatments were ignored. Only recently has Congress given attention to investigating these treatments and why they weren’t allowed or recommended. I hope we can acknowledge that being skeptical of existing safe therapeutics, and delaying or blocking their use, was foolish and cost lives.
We’ve become too dependent on the government. We demanded immediate solutions, and our political leaders couldn’t admit how inadequate their response would be. Those claiming to know the answers were fooling themselves and everyone else. Lots of unhelpful fingers wagged disapproval.
Public demands for quick fixes are always futile. We’re left with anger and impatience. But thankfully, the government came through in the best way it could. Vaccines were safely developed, produced in large volume and in record time. We set aside “peacetime” drug development protocol in favor of something much more productive, and it worked.
We’re learning that the U.S. pandemic response is shaping up to be as effective as, or better than, most industrialized countries when all measurements are considered. These measurements include direct and indirect loss of life, as well as economic damage.
This virus was new, dangerous, and we knew nothing about how to react. Let’s admit that most of our mistakes came from lack of information. And many things labeled as mistakes are best explained by economist Thomas Sowell’s advice that “there are no perfect solutions, only tradeoffs.”
Bottom line, the virus was going to have its way with us, no matter what we did.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.