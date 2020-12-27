GUEST COLUMN: The inevitable pandemic

Although we didn’t welcome those early comments, we should have taken them to heart. Flattening the curve, while necessary, only delays the inevitable. Unfortunately, human nature tends to demand action, and that may bring feelings of accomplishment, even though that may amount to fooling ourselves.

We insisted on something definitive, but all we ended up with were soothing words, conflicting advice, counterproductive actions, some ham-handed comments by our president, and equally unhelpful and misguided criticism from Democrats and “never-Trumpers.” Permeating all of this was the fool-hardy impeachment process and a hate-filled presidential election. Let’s admit that nobody really knew for sure what to do.

We’ve been inclined to force “one-size-fits-all” policies on our citizens. We should realize by now that economic lockdowns inevitably create significant collateral damage, even their own body counts. We didn’t adequately focus protection on the most vulnerable, often imposing harmful rules on those least vulnerable. For example, we piled too much of the burden on our student population by closing the schools needlessly. Students didn’t have much say about it. They definitely drew the short straw, and minority students were most adversely affected.