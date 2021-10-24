GUEST COLUMN: The hobgoblin of little minds

Politicians run the risk of damaging their credibility when they relinquish a long-held position on a critical issue. In 2012 Donald Trump tweeted that the Electoral College was a “disaster for a democracy.” But in 2016 he tweeted that the Electoral College is “actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play.” Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg once championed the notorious policy of “stop and frisk.” Now he disavows it. In 2019, after 40 years of opposing the federal funding of abortion, Joe Biden promised to support it.

Would Trump claim the Electoral College was a work of “genius” had he not won the 2016 election? Would Bloomberg have apologized for “stop and frisk” had he not been a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president? Would Biden favor federal funding of abortion if he did not have presidential aspirations? These cases are troubling. In the current climate, they call into question the motive and timing involved in a politician’s change of heart. It is one thing to change your mind because of new evidence. It is quite another to change your mind because it serves your interests.

In the Clinton impeachment trial Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz took the view that certain non-criminal acts are impeachable. But in the Trump impeachment trial he took the opposite view. He claimed he had a good reason for changing his mind: “What happened since 1998 is that I studied more, did more research, read more documents, and, like any academic, altered my views.” We may disagree with Dershowitz’s view on impeachment, but we cannot fault him for not providing reasons for his modified position.

In his famous essay, “Self-Reliance,” Ralph Waldo Emerson claims that “a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines.” With the passage of time, different circumstances and events, our beliefs can change. So, Emerson can say, “Speak what you think now in hard words, and to-morrow speak what to-morrow thinks in hard words again, though it contradicts ever thing you said today.” Between now and tomorrow you might discover a reason or argument that persuades you to revise your belief.

One’s motivation for being consistent is key. Emerson thinks “conformity” is at the root of “foolish” consistency. We want desperately to live up to the expectations others: “The other terror that scares us from self-trust is our consistency; a reverence for our past act or word, because the eyes of others have no other data for computing our orbit than our past acts, and we are loath to disappoint them.” Among the members of the political class conformity to the expectations of one’s peers often resides in the safety net of politically correct speech, block voting, and occasionally bowing to demagogues and other radical voices. The price of conformity can be high: the loss of integrity.

It would do well for politicians, academics, and the rest of us to heed Emerson’s advice: “Trust thyself: every heart vibrates to that iron string.” If you relinquish a cherished position or belief tomorrow that you hold today or in the past, do so because you find the new evidence convincing. In this way you avoid the charge of hopscotching from one belief to another, retain credibility, and preserve your reputation. It is when you cling to a belief in the face of compelling evidence to the contrary in order to please others or satisfy your own interests that you succumb to a “foolish” consistency and deadening conformity. At the end of the day, “nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind.”

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017.

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0