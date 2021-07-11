GUEST COLUMN: The 'Great American Experiment’ is in peril

My parents (Norma, 1904-2000 and Lester, 1909-2000) were white, Evangelical Christians, blue-collar workers, high school graduates and Republican. Their profile resembles the current GOP base. However, the 1801 British idiom, “turn over in the grave,” would apply to my parents if they knew how their beloved party of choice has changed.

Historians are already noting the most telling development of the GOP occurred Aug. 24-27, 2020, when the Republican National Convention convened without presenting a party platform. Donald Trump — not policy, principles, values or beliefs — became the GOP.

According to a recent NBC News poll, 44% of Republicans support Trump more than they support the GOP principles (April 17-20). My high school and college government teachers were in accordance with my parents by stressing that when a political party embraces personality over policy, they can no longer represent “We the People.”

Hundreds of U.S. Republican senators and representatives behave as if they are afraid of Trump’s retaliation should they speak out against King Donald. They have also refused to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in fear that some of their peers may have corroborated with white supremacy groups. The GOP has lost its integrity. I can feel the earth turning at the Nevada, Iowa, municipal cemetery.