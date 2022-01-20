GUEST COLUMN: The governor's pro-growth tax reform

Gov. Kim Reynolds in her Condition of the State address outlined a bold pro-growth tax reform plan. Since 2018, Reynolds has made tax reform a priority when the Legislature passed the largest tax cut in state history. She understands that Iowans not only need to keep more of their hard-earned income, but also high tax rates discourage economic growth and opportunity. The governor understands that Iowa is in economic competition with other states, and Iowa cannot become complacent as other states are lowering their tax rates.

As a result of conservative budgeting Iowa’s fiscal house is on a solid foundation. Currently, Iowa’s budget is running a $1.24 billion surplus and the reserves are full. As a result, the Taxpayer Relief Fund will have more than a $1 billion for income tax reductions and this is expected to increase by close to another $1 billion by the end of the year. The purpose of the Taxpayer Relief Fund is to return dollars back to the taxpayer. The massive surplus is good news, but as the governor stated, “we’re still taking too much from Iowans’ paychecks.”

Reynolds is proposing a comprehensive tax reform plan that calls for a 4% flat income tax by 2026, gradually reducing the corporate tax to 5.5%, and repealing state taxes on retirement income. This is a pro-growth tax plan.

Income tax cuts would “occur gradually over the next four years” so that the priorities of government are protected. The progressive income tax brackets would be replaced by a 4% flat tax, which will save taxpayers $1.583 billion by 2026. A flat tax would create a more simplified and fair tax code while encouraging economic growth and investment.

The corporate tax rate would also be reduced. The current top corporate tax rate of 9.8% would be reduced until it reaches 5.5%. The path to reducing the tax rate will follow corporate tax revenues, and when they exceed $700 million in a fiscal year the surplus will be used to lower the rate.

Critics of the governor’s tax plan will argue that this will deprive dollars from numerous programs. However, the “Blue State” progressive tax and spend blueprint does not lead to prosperity. Reynolds has demonstrated that a state can grow and create opportunities through fiscal conservative policies. Iowa only needs to look at Illinois, California, New York, and other “Blue States” to see how a state cannot tax and spend itself into prosperity.

The progressive philosophy is that only government can create opportunity and prosperity, but as the governor mentioned, “we’re strong because we’ve been guided by the lights of common sense, fairness, and freedom. By the knowledge that bold action isn’t always government action. It’s Iowans making their own decisions for their own families and future.”

Further, the governor reminded legislators that “in the small towns, around kitchen tables, in the fields and back-offices, Iowans understand that we in this building don’t fund anything. They do.” Having government get out of the way and allowing taxpayers to keep more of their income will only lead to a more productive and prosperous economy.

Reynolds described her 4% flat tax plan as “significant” and she stated that when she assumed office Iowa “had the sixth highest income tax rate in the country” and if her plan is approved “we’ll be the fifth lowest” in the nation. Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders have suggested that their goal would be to eliminate the income tax. The governor argues that her plan would be a big step in the direction to one day eliminating the income tax.

Most likely both chambers of the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, will introduce their own tax reform plans, but Reynolds has started an important conversation by offering a historic tax reform plan.

Iowa’s economy is growing because of the conservative policies being implanted by Reynolds and the Legislature. Following the fiscal conservative formula of lower spending and tax rate reduction is working for Iowa. Reynolds deserves credit for being a conservative, pro-growth champion.

John Hendrickson is policy director for Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation