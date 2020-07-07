GUEST COLUMN: The ERA. It’s about time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1787, it didn’t guaranteed the rights of women or men as a class to be equal. The rights it affirmed were guaranteed equally only for certain white males. Two-hundred thirty-three years later, the Equal Rights Amendment is necessary, and here’s why.

The ERA was first introduced to Congress in 1923 and passed 49 years later in 1972 as follows: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” The ERA sought to end the distinctions between genders in matters of divorce, property, employment and other legal issues.

Just like it took 72 years (1848-1920) of men and women enduring arrests, beatings, imprisonment and derision for the 19th Amendment to become part of the Constitution giving women the right to vote, here we are 97 years after Congress first introduced the ERA seeking equal rights for all American citizens regardless of gender. “Hard Won – Not Done” is the theme of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration this year, and seeking passage of the ERA is a prime example of the “Not Done” element.