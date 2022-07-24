GUEST COLUMN: The devaluing of human embryos

There is a fire in a large building. Behind door A are 50 adult persons experiencing severe smoke inhalation and clamoring to escape. Open door A and you save 50 people from certain death. Behind door B is a five-year-old child also exposed to the dreaded smoke. Suppose the doors are far apart and it is within your power to open door A or door B, but not both. Which door would you open? If you believe it is better to save 50 persons from almost certain death, wouldn’t you want to open door A?

Modify the thought experiment. Assume the building is a fertility clinic. In a canister behind door A are 50 viable frozen human embryos. Behind door B, the five-year-old child. Once again you can only open door A or door B, but not both. Now suppose you also believe human life begins at conception, that all human lives have equal value, and that an embryo and a five-year-old child are both persons with a right to life. Would you still open door A?

I think many people would say, “I can readily relate to the plight of a crying child but not so much to the frozen embryos. In the crisis situation before me, it is much easier to empathize with the child than with anonymous frozen embryos. So, I will save the child.” But wait a second! If, after very deliberate and careful reflection, you really are convinced that an embryo is a person, having the same moral status as a full-fledged adult, wouldn’t you have to conclude that you are making the wrong decision if you open door B and save the child? And would the refusal to admit this imply that you are not sure that viable human embryos are persons?

The predominant view among pro-life advocates is that personhood begins at conception when an egg cell is fertilized by a sperm cell. One such advocate is the prominent Australian bioethicist Nicholas Tonti-Filippini who, in a 1999 article in a Bioethics anthology, states that “every human life at every stage” is “equally worthy of protection, and the more vulnerable a human being is at a particular stage, the more strenuous should be the community’s efforts to protect him or her.”

Human embryos are most vulnerable eight to 10 days after conception and prior to implantation in the uterine wall. Yet we hear very little from the pro-life community about protecting embryos from miscarriage (spontaneous abortion). I am not referring to protecting embryos suffering from nonpreventable or fatal chromosomal abnormalities, but to normal embryos that die due to miscarriage. Shouldn’t a consistent pro-life advocate regard an early miscarriage as the moral equivalent of the death of a newborn? If so, then why do we not routinely mourn an embryo’s death or hold religious services for a miscarried embryo or fetus?

In a 2008 article in The American Journal of Bioethics, Oxford University researcher Toby Ord notes that spontaneous abortion is a quite common occurrence. “A mother of three children could be expected to have also had approximately five spontaneous abortions. … It might seem surprising that these dramatic death rates for early embryos could remain unknown to the general public. However, the reason for this is that most embryo loss occurs before the pregnancy has been detected, and the woman is unaware that anything out of the ordinary has happened.”

In a 2017 article in Philosophical Studies, Amy Berg claims that “if we counted miscarried fetuses in our total population, the percentages of people who die of stroke, cancer, heart disease, and so on would fall dramatically. If fetuses are persons with equal status to all others, then miscarriage is very likely to be the biggest public-health crisis of our time.” But “we don’t see public service announcements” about the plight of miscarried embryos or fetuses, and “politicians don’t mention miscarriage in their stump speeches; no one holds rallies at the Capitol to prevent miscarriage.”

If the pro-life community genuinely regards every human embryo as a full-fledged person and values every human embryo as equally worthy of its concern and protection, then it should support significant funding for research into how to prevent miscarriages in the first place.