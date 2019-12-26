Given, as the old saying goes, “a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of simple minds,” we should cut our political class some slack for not always following the predictable path. Elected officials can honestly change their minds; they can grow and evolve as the years pass. That’s only natural and arguably a good thing. Lord knows I have revisited a few issues over the years.
Nevertheless, the hyper-flexibility shown by our Democratic friends since the election of Donald Trump is nothing short of amazing. Whatever he favors they oppose, even if they favored it before. Whatever he opposes they now favor, despite their previous support. Changing views on immigration, trade, civil liberties and national defense — Russia, in particular — can all be cited
as examples.
Consider their stunning and grimly amusing flip-flops from the recent impeachment hearings.
The Democrats’ recent love affair with the Constitution and the Founders is a good place to start. Not long ago, and probably again in the near future, the Founders were considered a group of old white male slave owners who pretty much gave us everything wrong with modern America. Their statues couldn’t be removed from the public square fast enough! The impeachment process immediately restored them to demigod status, frequently cited in and out of context to buttress their anti-Trump agenda. Madison, Jefferson and Washington, no longer misogynist racists, were again fonts of wisdom never more relevant in these troubled times. You can’t make this stuff up.
Even more incredible is their sudden fidelity to the Constitution as written. If only it were so, and if only they really meant it! Our friends on the political left have long considered the Constitution a mere impediment to progress as they define it. Let it live and breathe to accommodate their wishes even when the “deplorables” are too unenlightened to enact them into law. Recent calls to defend the document as written and “our democracy” seem particularly hollow.
You have free articles remaining.
A list of the current Democratic objections to the Constitution is a long one. This includes their stated desire to abolish the Electoral College. Many of their current presidential candidates have signed on to various schemes to drastically change or eliminate the institution despite the wisdom of the Founders in creating it.
The Second Amendment must go, a considerable portion of the party now believes. The Founders understood gun rights weren’t about hunting but about protection and, if necessary, resistance to tyranny, and added to the Constitution for obvious reasons. How soon they forget.
The Constitution also must be changed to radically modify the composition of the Senate. The Founders gave this a good deal of thought — there were big states and small states even then — but Democrats quest for power now calls for more clout for California and less for states like Iowa.
The First Amendment doesn’t work well anymore either. Let the Democrats, or a coalition of “snowflakes,” define what they don’t like as hate speech and the foundation of American freedom must be changed when it serves their political interests.
We could go on and on with this, like their advocacy of an unconstitutional wealth tax, but there is only so much room in this paper. Limited space stands in stark contrast to the Democrats’ unlimited ability to change their views when it serves their quest for power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.