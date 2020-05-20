GUEST COLUMN: The days of Made in the USA

Remember the good old days when we would be asked to boycott products that were not “Made in America?” That “Buy American” campaign alerted consumers that products made in America were much better, and they should not buy anything made outside the USA.
American workers made good products.
Other slogans included Shop Local Buy Local, which proudly helped folks shop businesses in our towns. You felt good, didn’t you?
Employers then decided that they would make much more money if they moved to Mexico or China or anywhere but the USA. The bottom line was they were banking more profits by not making items in the USA.
Here’s a challenge you can undertake in your own home.
Since your kids are home from school for the rest of their lives, have them get involved in this scavenger hunt: Go and find any items you have in your house, garage, etc., that were labeled “Made in USA” not ”Assembled in USA” but Made in USA. Pile those items somewhere when you’re done. Now go and find all items in your home, “Made in China” or made in any country other than the USA, everything from your clothes closet, all through your house, and do the same thing piling those items in somewhere in your home.
Don’t just look for clothing items, everything’s game from light blubs, tooth brushes etc.; look around, you’ll find them.
Take a picture of the “Made in the USA” pile versus “Not made in USA.”
You’ll be surprised at how your piles end up!
Now ask yourself why? Whatever happened to those cute slogans?
Tom Hagarty is a retired postal worker who is a former 1st Ward Cedar Falls City Council member.
