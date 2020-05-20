GUEST COLUMN: The days of Made in the USA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember the good old days when we would be asked to boycott products that were not “Made in America?” That “Buy American” campaign alerted consumers that products made in America were much better, and they should not buy anything made outside the USA.

American workers made good products.

Other slogans included Shop Local Buy Local, which proudly helped folks shop businesses in our towns. You felt good, didn’t you?

Employers then decided that they would make much more money if they moved to Mexico or China or anywhere but the USA. The bottom line was they were banking more profits by not making items in the USA.

Here’s a challenge you can undertake in your own home.

Since your kids are home from school for the rest of their lives, have them get involved in this scavenger hunt: Go and find any items you have in your house, garage, etc., that were labeled “Made in USA” not ”Assembled in USA” but Made in USA. Pile those items somewhere when you’re done. Now go and find all items in your home, “Made in China” or made in any country other than the USA, everything from your clothes closet, all through your house, and do the same thing piling those items in somewhere in your home.