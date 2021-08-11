GUEST COLUMN: The cult of antiracism at war with American values

In his book “Fault Lines,” the Rev. Voddie Baucham, a nationally known Black theologian, points out, “The antiracist movement has many of the hallmarks of a cult, including staying close enough to the Bible to avoid immediate detection and hiding the fact that it has a new theology and a new glossary of terms that diverge from Christian orthodoxy.”
This cult, says Baucham, “comes complete with its own cosmology: original sin (racism); law (antiracism); gospel (racial reconciliation); martyrs (saints Trayvon, Mike, George, Breonna etc.); means of atonement (reparations); new birth (wokeness); canon (critical social justice social science); theologians (DiAngelo, Kendi, McIntosh etc.)
But this cult offers no salvation – only perpetual penance in an effort to battle an incurable guilt for an “original sin” that has never been atoned for. In the antirace cult, this original sin of racism has infected only the white race. But in Christian theology, original sin is manifest in all people, in every age. In other words, racism – the unequal treatment of others and the presumption of their inferiority — are sins that have infected every human being since the fall (Romans 3:9, 10, 23).
Contrary to this cult, the sin of racism is not only the result of systems or structures of American culture but a matter of the human heart. Scripture points at all human beings when it says, “Out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, fornication, theft, false witness, slander. These are what defile a man.” (Matthew 15:19, 20)
The Gospel assures us that the dividing wall of racism cannot be removed by any amount of human reparations, but only through faith in what God has done. Many (including John Adams, George Washington, and James Madison) believe that our nation was founded and built on this faith:
“But now in Christ Jesus you who were once far off have been brought near in the blood of Christ, for he is our peace, ... and has broken down the dividing wall of hostility, that he ... might reconcile us both to God in one body through the cross, thereby bringing the hostility to an end.” ( Ephesians 2:13–16)
However, antiracism, critical race theory and critical social justice are all aspects of a new religion which rejects the Gospel of forgiveness, promotes a condemning spirit, and is totally law-directed with an endless requirement of works (reparations to be paid).
The “war” metaphor is appropriate to describe the racial conflict promoted by “critical race theory’ in American government agencies, schools, universities and activist organizations.
Our nation is engaged in a deadly Civil War, but it is not between the races. Our warfare is against “cosmic powers” – against spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places (Ephesians 6:12). As Baucham testifies: “I am (not at war with people, but) at war with the ideology of Critical Race Theory, critical social justice and their antecedents – Marxism, conflict theory, and critical theory as “cosmic powers over the present darkness.” (ibid., p.210)
In this warfare, our weapons are spiritual (II Corinthians 10:4). The most powerful weapon in this spiritual warfare against the forces of the antiracist cult is forgiveness.
Forgiveness is powerful and the only thing that will heal the deep wounds of racism; because forgiveness is founded on God’s forgiveness of human sin.
“Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice, and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” ( Ephesians 4:31, 32)
In response to this apostolic admonition, Baucham confesses: “Who am I to tell a white brother that he cannot be reconciled to me until he has dredged up all of the racial sins of his and his ancestors’ past and made proper restitution? Christ has atoned for sin!” (“Fault Lines,” page 229).
The “specific defined concepts” promoting race or sex scapegoating and stereotyping, which are listed in the Iowa House File 802 (signed into law on June 8) must be taken seriously. They warn Americans of the danger of the cult of antiracism that is being promoted through the naïve acceptance of “critical race theory” in government programs and in our public education systems.
The Rev. Duane R. Lindberg, Ph.D., American studies, is presiding pastor (bishop) emeritus of the American Association of Lutheran Churches.