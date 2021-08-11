GUEST COLUMN: The cult of antiracism at war with American values

The Gospel assures us that the dividing wall of racism cannot be removed by any amount of human reparations, but only through faith in what God has done. Many (including John Adams, George Washington, and James Madison) believe that our nation was founded and built on this faith:

“But now in Christ Jesus you who were once far off have been brought near in the blood of Christ, for he is our peace, ... and has broken down the dividing wall of hostility, that he ... might reconcile us both to God in one body through the cross, thereby bringing the hostility to an end.” ( Ephesians 2:13–16)

However, antiracism, critical race theory and critical social justice are all aspects of a new religion which rejects the Gospel of forgiveness, promotes a condemning spirit, and is totally law-directed with an endless requirement of works (reparations to be paid).

The “war” metaphor is appropriate to describe the racial conflict promoted by “critical race theory’ in American government agencies, schools, universities and activist organizations.