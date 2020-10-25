GUEST COLUMN:The conservative case for re-electing Trump

Many experts and never-Trumpers are mystified by the support Donald Trump commands. The explanation they seek is amazingly simple.
Be assured, Trump supporters aren’t blind to the outrageous characteristics of our president. Trump’s popular conservative policies often collide with his controversial style. His presidency suffers from constant public relations problems, and negative references abound: crude, uncouth, cruel, coarse, imprecise, undignified, misogynist, chauvinist, racist, profane, boastful, abusive, bully, egomaniac, nasty, narcissistic, annoying. Some are false, some speculative and some earned.
Trump has made himself into a big target with his outrageous style. He exaggerates, stretches reality, and brags a lot. There’s no question his antics have isolated him politically from many otherwise supportive conservatives, much to his disadvantage.
So it’s no surprise there are confused conservatives drifting between approval and uncertainty about Trump. They ask themselves, “Has Trump been a breath of fresh air or a puff of bad breath?” Some plead for more dignity. Conservative humorist Evan Sayet explained the situation something like this: We tried dignity with Bush, collegiality with McCain, propriety with Romney, and it had no effect on the barrage of personal ridicule coming from the left.
What are undecided conservatives to do? They have trouble supporting Democratic priorities such as electoral college elimination, full-term abortions, soft border control policies, unsustainable free higher education, and misdirected, expensive Medicare-for-all. They flinch at the “Green New Deal’s” unrealistic energy policies, rejection of clean nuclear energy, and much more. And let’s not forget Democratic threats of Supreme Court packing, defunding police and embrace of permanently more powerful central government.
But undecided conservatives shouldn’t be asked to simply vote against Democrats. They need to be reminded of the ways Trump’s presidency has been consequential. Consider his accomplishments before the pandemic: great economy; job growth; improved wages for all; lowest ever unemployment for blacks and Hispanics; 6 million citizens off food stamps; stock market records; and public optimism. There’s every indication that economic energy will survive post-pandemic.
Consider these accomplishments that I closely associate with his “get-it-done” style: The Abraham Accords between Israel, UAE, and Bahrain; recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; withdrawal from the broken INF nuclear forces treaty with Russia; ending the toothless Iran nuclear deal; exiting the misrepresented Paris accords; funding 8,700 “opportunity zones”; strengthening NATO membership financial support; creating the “space force”; strong immigration and border controls; and originalist Supreme Court replacements. Let’s give him credit for successfully applying his unusual personality and approach.
As to COVID policies, I believe it was inevitable we would arrive about where we are regarding infection and fatalities, regardless of party leadership. I say that because of our lack of knowledge and preparation in January, and our federalist style government with considerable state control over these emergencies. I am giving an advantage to Trump for keeping our economy breathing.
There are numerous other impressive Trump accomplishments and plans: electoral college support; energy independence; supporting police; reducing regulations; appointing hundreds of federal judges; exiting harmful trade deals; right-to-life; and many more policies compatible with conservative preferences.
Fortunately, if attracted by the progressive siren song, most conservatives eventually recover. These are devoted conservatives who will likely refuse to forsake these policy ideals and preferences to reject a temporary, albeit outrageous, leader who is effective and supports most of those same ideals.
There should be no mystery as to what motivates Trump supporters to remain faithful. For some, perhaps there’s a subliminal attraction to Trump’s combative style, but that’s not the explanation. Most of these conservatives are resolute in their opposition to Democratic candidates because of their progressive, sometimes radical, policy goals. They are convinced that the Democratic policy alternatives are unacceptable compared with Trump’s.
When choices such as this are required, the decision is all about policy preferences. One should ask of a conservative no more than deciding on that basis. And conservatives should commit to deliver nothing less.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!