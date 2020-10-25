GUEST COLUMN:The conservative case for re-electing Trump

Many experts and never-Trumpers are mystified by the support Donald Trump commands. The explanation they seek is amazingly simple.

Be assured, Trump supporters aren’t blind to the outrageous characteristics of our president. Trump’s popular conservative policies often collide with his controversial style. His presidency suffers from constant public relations problems, and negative references abound: crude, uncouth, cruel, coarse, imprecise, undignified, misogynist, chauvinist, racist, profane, boastful, abusive, bully, egomaniac, nasty, narcissistic, annoying. Some are false, some speculative and some earned.

Trump has made himself into a big target with his outrageous style. He exaggerates, stretches reality, and brags a lot. There’s no question his antics have isolated him politically from many otherwise supportive conservatives, much to his disadvantage.

So it’s no surprise there are confused conservatives drifting between approval and uncertainty about Trump. They ask themselves, “Has Trump been a breath of fresh air or a puff of bad breath?” Some plead for more dignity. Conservative humorist Evan Sayet explained the situation something like this: We tried dignity with Bush, collegiality with McCain, propriety with Romney, and it had no effect on the barrage of personal ridicule coming from the left.