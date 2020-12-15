GUEST COLUMN: The Chinese Communist Party is coming for you

But an embarrassing ring tone, flight bans and slow trains are just the beginning of the dystopian nightmare that is now daily life in China for tens of millions of people. A low social credit score will exclude you from well-paid jobs, make it impossible for you to get a house or a car loan or even book a hotel room. The government will slow down your internet connection, ban your children from attending private schools and even post your profile on a public blacklist for all to see.

There are reports that those whose social credit score fall too low are preemptively arrested and sent to re-education camps. Not because they have actually committed a crime, but because they are likely to. Elements of the system are in place throughout China, as the government refines its algorithm, and the final rollout is scheduled to be in place nationwide this year.

The government claims its purpose is to enhance trust and social stability by creating a “culture of sincerity” that will “restore social trust.” What it will actually create, of course, is a culture of fear and a nation of informants. This is because one of the ways that people can improve their own social credit score is to report on the supposed misdeeds of others.