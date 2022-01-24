GUEST COLUMN: The chaufferred agitator who ruined TV comedy

Turned off by comedy TV’s woke propagandizing? I have a theory as to when the problem started.

TV mogul Norman Lear (“All In the Family,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” etc.) is a classical liberal. His bona fides as a champion of open expression are beyond dispute. And for that, he merits stout commendation.

But Lear grew wealthy by churning ideologically infested sitcom product that routinely sneered at traditional American values. He had written in earlier television. Perhaps he could propagandize distasteful philosophies only once sufficiently successful.

I grew up in the 60s, religiously watching and loving genuinely funny, escapist comedies like The Andy Griffith Show, Green Acres, Gomer Pyle, The Beverly Hillbillies, Bewitched, Mayberry RFD, and Petticoat Junction.

Too, I prized earlier legends like The Honeymooners, Phil Silvers Show, I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster, Bachelor Father, and Life of Riley.

Having put in workdays confronting the social and political storms of the larger world, viewers collapsed into their living room chairs and turned the channel dial toward comfort and affable jest, not finger-wagging proselytization.

Unfortunately, nothing gold can stay.

In came annoyingly didactic Norman Lear, who devilishly mixed agit-prop with punchlines. His foul brew became the pixelated standard. And as is generally the case with revolutions, that which already stood was leveled to make space for the fresh fancy.

Networks derided the heartland in favor of urban attentions, purging from broadcast schedules worthwhile fare that asked nothing more of viewers than that they laugh. Veteran actor Pat Buttram , Mr. Haney on “Green Acres,” said of CBS: “They canceled everything with a tree.”

Humorousness was no longer enough for comedy television. As now cast by the odious Lear formula, shows needed to be socially and politically relevant, as defined by Vietnam Era-liberalism, and always reflective of its precepts. Innocent viewers who’d tuned in for amusement were instead insulted, their faiths and ideas mocked.

Quality comedies have endured as reruns. And there are always DVDs. (I have quite a collection.)

Lear’s attitude that comedic television serve as a vehicle for partisan sloganeering lived on. Television comedy has never recovered.

That was progress? To quote Sheriff Andy Taylor: “We better think about this thing.”

DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal and American Thinker.