GUEST COLUMN: The case against illegal immigration

Attempts to equate contemporary American immigration law enforcement with discrimination against 1930s German Jews and civil rights-era American blacks are crippled by a logical flaw.

In each historic instance, national citizens were denied rights due them by virtue of existent citizenship. The Rev. Martin Luther King argued that the U.S. government needed to live up to promises our Constitution made to citizens. He didn’t advocate that non-Americans be elevated.

Advocates of granting legal citizenship to illegals sometimes argue that such has become their rightful due, as illegals may have lived for years in the United States.

Consider the principle of legal status in another context:

Five years ago, Roy stole a blue car in Philadelphia. Today, he is still driving it. Because five years have passed, is the car now legitimately Roy’s, or does it remain stolen property?

Voices demanding that citizenship be extended to scofflaw noncitizens point to possible past economic contributions They further insist that illegals brought into this country when they were children are without culpability, and know no other life, no other country.

Consider, then, another hypothetical:

After having stolen the blue, Philadelphia car, Roy gives it to Pete. Though initially unaware that Roy had stolen it, Pete does later realize that. It is the only car Pete has ever had. And over the course of several years of driving it and enjoying its benefits, Pete spent considerable cash on gas, oil, and general mechanical upkeep.

Do those factors make the car no longer the bounty of criminality, and somehow Pete’s rightful property? Should the original owner of the blue Philadelphia car simply absorb the loss and exempt Roy and Pete from applicable laws against theft?

No and no.

Do the American people have both legal and moral rights to maintain citizenship standards?

We do.

Some might object to the comparison, and argue citizenship is not a material commodity. But all rights are properties. The freedoms of religion and association cannot be taken off the shelf, their physical elements examined.

And yet, they exist and have value.

In the same way, legal citizenship status is a good. It belongs exclusively to those it characterizes. And according it to illegals lessens its real value.

Personally, I support a 10-year ban on all immigration, so we can sort out who’s in our country and re-establish order. But that’s too sensible a proposal to advance, given the corporate-funded political climate.

Employers press office-holders to erase national sovereignty and import hordes of low-skilled workers willing to labor for pittances.

That has potential to drive down everyone’s wages.

Some predict technological advances will drastically reduce both unskilled and skilled labor opportunities. What then would happen to the stream of low-educated foreign workers whose unchecked ingress opportunistic politicians currently urge? And, more importantly, what might become of American laborers? The social safety net would surely collapse. Then who would benefit?

One may think a current law broken, and at some future point likely to be changed. But that doesn’t justify ignoring its present actuality. No society can survive as orderly institution if everyone picks which laws to respect and which to disregard.

People today should obey laws that exist, today.

Activists insist noncitizens be allowed to cast ballots in our elections, sit on juries, and even serve in elected office. Should those ambitions be realized, we could say goodbye to our unique country.

Here’s a useful question: In America, what rights should citizens enjoy that noncitizens should not?

If illegals are allowed residence, tax refunds, and voting privileges, of what practical value is citizenship?

“A nation without borders is no nation at all,” former President Donald Trump once remarked. “The rule of law matters.”

At least, it should.