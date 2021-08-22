GUEST COLUMN: The arrogance of power

During my freshman year at the University of Iowa, I had a discussion with a Jewish girl who maintained that what happened in Germany from 1933 onward could happen here. I argued it could not happen here because we had learned from history and because American democratic institutions like the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power were strong.

If I could locate that girl now I would apologize, because since then ugly political partisanship has been seriously damaging our nation.

I will use Butler County as an example, because I am most familiar with it. In the last election, Butler County voted 70% Republican from the White House to the courthouse. It has long been so. Butler County was one of the few counties in Iowa that Barry Goldwater won. It has the sole distinction in Iowa of having elected only two Democrats to the courthouse since the Civil War. The Des Moines Register named Butler County the least diverse county in Iowa.

Continuous one-party control of government means there is less choice at the ballot box. It means less oversight of government whether in Allison or in Des Moines.

But even worse, one-party domination breeds arrogance and entitlement that in our current atmosphere of political adrenaline results in brutish behavior.