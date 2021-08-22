GUEST COLUMN: The arrogance of power

During my freshman year at the University of Iowa, I had a discussion with a Jewish girl who maintained that what happened in Germany from 1933 onward could happen here. I argued it could not happen here because we had learned from history and because American democratic institutions like the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power were strong.
If I could locate that girl now I would apologize, because since then ugly political partisanship has been seriously damaging our nation.
I will use Butler County as an example, because I am most familiar with it. In the last election, Butler County voted 70% Republican from the White House to the courthouse. It has long been so. Butler County was one of the few counties in Iowa that Barry Goldwater won. It has the sole distinction in Iowa of having elected only two Democrats to the courthouse since the Civil War. The Des Moines Register named Butler County the least diverse county in Iowa.
Continuous one-party control of government means there is less choice at the ballot box. It means less oversight of government whether in Allison or in Des Moines.
But even worse, one-party domination breeds arrogance and entitlement that in our current atmosphere of political adrenaline results in brutish behavior.
At the Democratic booth in the 2021 Butler County Fair, flags were stolen and a life-size cardboard cutout of President Biden was destroyed. At previous county fairs, people spit on images of President Obama and personally threatened staffers. This kind of bullying behavior does not happen at the Republican booth.
A few years ago, as reported in The Courier, liberals in Butler County found a paper sack in front of their door with a rock weight and a message that said “The KKK is watching you.” When President Obama spoke in Des Moines in 2016, a house on a highway in north Butler County was reported to the Secret Service for displaying large bedsheets across the front with the violent and racist spray-painted message, “Obama is a dope. He belongs at the end of a rope.”
Dominating behavior by one party is so prevalent that when Democrats had the temerity to open a campaign storefront in Allison, citizens rushed to courthouse officials demanding to know if such a thing was even legal. It is not unusual for Democratic door to door canvassers or parade walkers to be called “baby killers” and “n_ _ _ _ lovers”. Democratic yard signs are routinely stolen and people fear having a Democratic bumper sticker will get their car keyed.
A prominent sign in Dumont hung for six months following the 2020 election that read,” F_ _ _ _ Biden and F _ _ _ all who voted for him.” Butler County contributed a contingent to the attempted coup and sacking of our nation’s Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our democracy’s history.
Just a few bad apples? The sad fact is the number of bad apples is increasing. Some may argue a false equivalence by saying both sides are guilty, but this is predominately a right-wing phenomenon.
These facts present an unflattering picture of our local political landscape, but there can be no improvement without an honest examination. The hatefulness and ugliness are getting worse; all of us know of friendships broken and relatives that can’t talk to each other. The country is divided as bad as I’ve seen since 1968.
A conservative acquaintance of mine, passionately pro-Trump and anti-Biden, confessed to me he had trouble sleeping at night because he was so filled with righteous indignation over recent foreign events. He had become an adrenaline addict to the rage machine and feared he was on the verge of acting out.
I recommended that he turn off the internet, talk radio, and Fox views, then invest in a couple textbooks on the history of diplomacy and the making of American foreign policy. They might help him sleep, because they are filled with facts, which are generally boring and not exciting. Today we have a lot of sellers marketing excitement to political junkies similar to how ESPN markets excitement for sports fans.
We would all be a lot calmer and our democracy safer if we stopped buying political adrenaline.
David Mansheim is a retired lawyer, educator and businessman living in Parkersburg.