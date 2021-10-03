GUEST COLUMN: The American greatness parade

It could have been any small town in America’s heartland. Stores along Main Street were shuttered that sunny afternoon.

Rousing marching band music filled the air, 76 trombones blared, the bass drum pounded, snares rat-a-tatted.

Dedicated players, tall in crisp, white-and-crimson uniforms, maintained a precise lock-step strut down the clean boulevard. Every soul was united and every heart soared as the stirring “Star-Spangled Banner” thundered.

Citizens who represented all walks of life rolled along. Gaudily decorated floats portrayed historic high points, military victories, workaday realities, and even local school spirit.

The street was lined on both sides. Shoulder-to-shoulder celebrants were practically bursting with pride in the country that had given its people so much, and raised high a lamp of liberty that inspired all who beheld it.

Bright American flags and vivid red, white, and blue bunting hung from every lamp post. They snapped smartly in the summery breeze, as if to do their part in the patriotic celebration.

Most gathered that day had either lost loved ones in foreign wars or knew families that had. Many had themselves served abroad.

All were proud to have defended freedom. None would have had it any other way.

Men and women waved miniature replicas of Old Glory and called to friends. Children laughed and played.

Church bells could be heard throughout town.

“In what decade was America great?” some today demand. ‘In the Eighties? Sixties? Forties?”

Seeking immaculateness in the temporal world is folly. Only Jesus was without imperfection. Any demand for flawlessness among men is unreasonable.

No era is wholly recommendable. Shortcomings and injustices can be found in all. But such were vanquished thanks to faith in our foundational creeds. The good lasted, while the bad collapsed.

America’s strengths were made firmer by the refining process. And fair-minded men and women who love our nation see the glass as half full, not half empty.

We’ve transcended yesterday’s faults. No one can best use today’s opportunities, or reach grander tomorrows, by remaining in the past.

Some declare there can be no such thing as “unAmericanism.” There cannot be, in a country where men have the liberty to believe however they see fit.

But that is spuriousness. It falls to pieces under examination. A definition of Americanism would begin with the Constitution and the principles it embodies.

Of course, those not inclined to respect that document are still American citizens, but their status is merely geographic. They are unAmericans in America.

By design, the Constitution is open to democratic alteration. So, of course one can disagree with a given passage. But to challenge the entire document’s validity, and declare this nation, itself, to be illegitimate, are not matters of marginal amendment, but wholesale rejection.

Our nation deserves salute for its abundant positives, not disdain for this or that historical negative. What good parent would disown a child for wrongdoing?

True greatness lies in learning from error, rightly putting it down, and rising to superiority.

The Founding Fathers were men of intellect and wisdom. The brilliance of the Constitution they produced through lofty debate lies in its union of the democratic impulse with republican protections. The majority cannot trample minority rights.

The Constitution’s arrangement of governmental authorities and processes, and guarantees of personal liberties not subject to officials’ beneficence, mark it as a marvel among formal documents.

We each have a proprietary interest in maintaining both it and our sovereignty.

Our country’s paramount strength is articulated in the motto e pluribus unum. From many, one. It is when Americans of all backgrounds unite for common interests that we are most formidable.

And that’s cause for a parade, every day.

DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal and American Thinker.