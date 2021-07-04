GUEST COLUMN: Teachers should teach the truth

Both seem to fear what they claim are “divisive topics.” They don’t want any such things creeping into Iowa classrooms or diversity training sessions. When did truth-telling cease being an Iowa value?

None of what follows was intended to divide. None was intended to indoctrinate or push an ideology. All was intended to inform, to educate, to enlighten, to present history, not nostalgia. All are taken directly from that 1976 “Impact of Our Past” textbook.

About enslavement: “The part that black men and women have played in the making of America is often forgotten.That is largely because they spent most of their first three centuries in the New World in slavery. Africans were enslaved because powerful armed Europe discovered America and Africa at about the same time. ... They did not get into the history books. Yet their work helped to clear the land and grow the crops which were traded for wealth to build cities. Thus the slave you see being branded (drawing on the previous page) is a founding father too.”

“The poor naked African who was prodded and inspected like an animal at an auction was degraded, stripped of all human dignity. So were the Europeans who remained in the forts and drowned their terror of jungle fevers or slave uprisings in liquor.”