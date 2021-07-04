GUEST COLUMN: Teachers should teach the truth

“Memory says, ‘I did that.’ Pride replies, ‘I could not have done that.’ Eventually, memory yields.”—Friedrich Nietzsche
“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”—Maya Angelou
When I first taught American history at Logan Junior High, the district-assigned textbook I used was “Impact of Our Past.” (1976) This was decades before “woke” was a buzzword. To the extent “critical race theory” existed, it was in the ivory towers of academia and legal scholarship. It was not in K-12 schools.
Critical race truth existed in my classroom. Allow me to share direct quotes from that old textbook. If you can offer critical truth theory that can verify that any of what follows is untrue, please submit your guest essay.
Iowa’s governor and current legislators empowered with guiding Iowa’s education policies don’t appear to want discussions that would acknowledge systemic racism. Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, worries, “some of this stuff that’s being taught seems to turn (Iowa values) on its head, that by virtue of the individual’s race or sex — if you’re white, you’re automatically this that or the other. That is unacceptable.” Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, claims “Parents know what’s best on how and where to educate their students and their children.”
Both seem to fear what they claim are “divisive topics.” They don’t want any such things creeping into Iowa classrooms or diversity training sessions. When did truth-telling cease being an Iowa value?
None of what follows was intended to divide. None was intended to indoctrinate or push an ideology. All was intended to inform, to educate, to enlighten, to present history, not nostalgia. All are taken directly from that 1976 “Impact of Our Past” textbook.
About enslavement: “The part that black men and women have played in the making of America is often forgotten.That is largely because they spent most of their first three centuries in the New World in slavery. Africans were enslaved because powerful armed Europe discovered America and Africa at about the same time. ... They did not get into the history books. Yet their work helped to clear the land and grow the crops which were traded for wealth to build cities. Thus the slave you see being branded (drawing on the previous page) is a founding father too.”
“The poor naked African who was prodded and inspected like an animal at an auction was degraded, stripped of all human dignity. So were the Europeans who remained in the forts and drowned their terror of jungle fevers or slave uprisings in liquor.”
“Slavery in the English colonies was closely tied to racial prejudice.”
The book went on to note a fundamental difference between white immigrants and enslaved Africans saying, “But the Africans were forbidden to gather with their kind to share their past. Their language, their customs, and often their self-esteem were ripped from them.”
“But in defending slavery and their belief in white supremacy (the control of political, social, and economic life by whites only), white Southerners were driven further and further from democratic ways.”
About segregation during Jim Crow: “The South also turned to written laws to enforce the racial caste system which it shared with the rest of the nation. In a caste system entire groups of people have an unchangeable status based on birth. In the South a person’s race largely determined his social status. No matter what individual Negroes did or did not do, they could not change their skin color.”
South Carolina governor and later senator Ben Tillman, defending voter suppression said, “We have scratched our heads trying to find out how we could eliminate the last one of them (Blacks). We stuffed ballot boxes, we shot them. We are not ashamed of it.”
These are but a few of many examples gleaned from a 45-year-old junior high textbook. They are verifiable and supported with primary sources. They may not be what some like to hear, but to not teach them is to not teach truth.