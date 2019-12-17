Feeding, fueling and powering the world — Iowa has been at the forefront of innovation in both agriculture and renewables. These industries work together and create an extremely valuable economic ecosystem in Iowa. But these important economic engines in our state could come to a halt if Congress doesn’t act soon to extend tax credits expiring at the end of this year.
Iowa is the leading state in biodiesel production, and the industry supports more than 4,700 jobs in Iowa. The state’s agriculture industry also benefits from biodiesel production, including soybean, corn, livestock and hog farmers. However, this industry is in limbo after the federal biodiesel tax credit expired in 2017 and the EPA’s failure to uphold biofuel volume obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard. While EPA officials say the agency will ensure 15 billion gallons of ethanol are blended into the national fuel supply, farm and renewable fuel groups are unconvinced.
The growing solar industry in Iowa also is powering economic growth across the state. The industry employs nearly 1,000 people in the Hawkeye state, and supports another 100 businesses throughout the supply chain. More than $200 million of private investment has been pumped into solar projects all across Iowa, with projects in all 99 counties. Yet the sun could stop shining on Iowa’s solar industry if the federal Investment Tax Credit is allowed to start its phaseout this year.
Tax credits are an extremely effective, inexpensive economic tool that help industries grow, and both the biodiesel and solar credits have proven their worth here in Iowa. In fact, these tax credits work just the way tax credits are intended. They:
- Benefit both rural and urban areas of Iowa.
- Drive local investment that supports and grows Iowa communities.
- Create good-paying jobs, especially in rural areas of Iowa.
- Keep money in Iowa for investments that help increase property values and tax base, which in turn helps fund critical infrastructure like roads, bridges and schools.
Farmers are leading the way on energy innovation. Biodiesel provides additional markets for Iowa farmers, and solar energy is helping to power hog barns and grain dryers around the clock. The tax credits are helping to revitalize rural Iowa, bringing new jobs and industry to parts of the state that have not see growth for many years.
I respectfully ask Senator Grassley to lead on this issue for Iowa and help Congress pass a multi-year extension of the biodiesel blender’s tax credit and the solar ITC. These credits are an important economic stimulus that drive investment in Iowa, support high-paying jobs throughout the state, and lead to energy independence and security.
(0) comments
