GUEST COLUMN: Supreme Court should take up Pennsylvania case

It is significant to point out that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court expressly acknowledged that the statutory provision mandating receipt of ballots by Election Day was according to the Constitution unambiguous and that its (the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s) abrogation of that rule was not based on an interpretation of the statute. It further conceded that the statutory deadline (8 p.m. on Election Day) was constitutional on its face, but it claimed “broad power” to do what it thought was needed to respond to a “natural disaster” and justified its decree as necessary to protect voters rights.

The critical question which must be answered by the US Supreme Court is: Does a state Supreme Court have the right to overrule a decision of the state Legislature which is acting according to the authority granted it by the U.S. Constitution?

According to Justice Alito, the request for a U.S. Supreme Court hearing of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s action was supported not only by the Pennsylvania Republican Party but also by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. These parties desired a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding the constitutionality of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s override of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s laws regarding mail-in ballot regulations.