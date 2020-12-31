GUEST COLUMN: Supreme Court should take up Pennsylvania case

Bipartisan support has been indicated for the petition requesting the Supreme Court of the United States to consider the case regarding several decisions by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that changed the state’s election rules. These rules had been enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
According to Justice Samuel Alito of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “issued a decree that squarely alters an important statutory provision enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature pursuant to its authority under the Constitution of the United States to make rules governing the conduct of elections for federal office.” (U.S. Constitution Article 1, Section 4). According to Justice Alito, the Pennsylvania Legislature “permitted all voters to cast their ballots by mail but unambiguously required that all mailed ballots be received by 8 p.m. on election day.” (Act 77)
Alito states further, that “the Legislature subsequently made it clear that, in its judgment, the COVID-19 pandemic did not call for any change in the election–day deadline.”
Then, in the face of the Legislature’s ruling in Act 77, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, by vote of 4 to 3, decreed that mailed ballots need not be received by Election Day. Instead, it imposed a different rule: “Ballots are to be treated as timely if they are postmarked on or before election day and are received within three days thereafter. In addition, the court ordered that a ballot with no postmark or an illegible postmark must be regarded as timely if it is received by that same date.”
It is significant to point out that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court expressly acknowledged that the statutory provision mandating receipt of ballots by Election Day was according to the Constitution unambiguous and that its (the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s) abrogation of that rule was not based on an interpretation of the statute. It further conceded that the statutory deadline (8 p.m. on Election Day) was constitutional on its face, but it claimed “broad power” to do what it thought was needed to respond to a “natural disaster” and justified its decree as necessary to protect voters rights.
The critical question which must be answered by the US Supreme Court is: Does a state Supreme Court have the right to overrule a decision of the state Legislature which is acting according to the authority granted it by the U.S. Constitution?
According to Justice Alito, the request for a U.S. Supreme Court hearing of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s action was supported not only by the Pennsylvania Republican Party but also by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. These parties desired a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding the constitutionality of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s override of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s laws regarding mail-in ballot regulations.
This is critical for the integrity of national elections; because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision resulted in counting mail-in ballots in possible violation of the law. The issue, then, is not only a Pennsylvania issue but a matter of national importance since Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court may have violated the U.S. Constitution. Regardless of whether the total number of ballots in question will affect the outcome of the current presidential election, this case must be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court to guard the integrity of future elections.
Therefore, every citizen, regardless of his/her party loyalty, should encourage his congressional representatives and senators to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to address this issue for the sake of the integrity of this and future federal elections and for the very preservation of our republic and the freedoms we enjoy.
The Rev. Duane R. Lindberg, Ph.D., American studies, is presiding pastor (bishop) emeritus of the American Association of Lutheran Churches.