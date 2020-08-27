GUEST COLUMN: Support the arts during pandemic

The first thing you need to know is that we love the standing ovation.
Every cultural agency in the Cedar Valley lives to entertain, educate and inspire as many of you as we can fit into our seats, exhibits and galleries. Even our buildings are designed to provide a high quality experience to as many people as possible. Our artists, actors and curators are our story tellers, and COVID-19 has stilled many of their voices. COVID-19 is a direct challenge to our work. The virus isolates us, bores us, makes social connections difficult and creates fear.
We are down, but we are not out. Area arts centers are offering virtual art classes, online gallery walks and even arts camp kits you can use in your own home.
Area museums are providing socially distant exhibit tours by appointment and safe opportunities to interact with artifacts and experiments. Our community’s theatres are offering socially distanced indoor and outdoor performances and virtual auditions. At the Gallagher Bluedorn we, and our partners, the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony, UNI School of Music and UNI Department of Theatre, are offering outdoor and drive-in concerts and movies, live and recorded streaming performances featuring the best of local and regional artists and socially distanced events.
But it is not the same.
A large part of what we do is provide an opportunity for the shared experience, the human connection between the performer and the audience and the connection between all of us in the audience. In museums it is the lightning bolt experience of great art or an understanding of how we got here, and who sacrificed to make it possible. Those connections are more difficult these days. The electricity between us is weakened by masks, distance and flat screens.
But we keep swinging. We are innovating, we are adapting, we are sacrificing.
Make no mistake, this is an existential crisis. We have lost staff and had our budgets cut. The numbers are awful. In the entertainment industry 80% of professionals have lost their jobs. Worse, the end is not in sight as we, like everyone, wait for a vaccine.
Even as we opened our buildings with social distancing per state mandates, many of our patrons have rightly chosen caution and have not returned.
So what can you do? This is a hard ask. This is a moment of crisis, and our communities will be defined by how we respond.
The Cedar Valley is strong and cultural organizations need that strength. So, right now, consider a gift, join our friends groups, buy a gift certificate and help us with cash flow. Reward yourself and us by trying a drive-in concert or a safe and socially distanced arts experience.
Consider the cultural assets you want our community to have and take personal responsibility to make sure we all come through this. Know that we will dance with joy again. We will rise to our feet clapping as though our hands are on fire again.
We will experience art that touches our souls again. With your support now, our children will be inspired by learning about struggles and sacrifices depicted in the arts around them next year and 10 years from now.
Steve Carignan is associate dean for outreach and special projects in the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa.
