GUEST COLUMN: Support the arts during pandemic

But we keep swinging. We are innovating, we are adapting, we are sacrificing.

Make no mistake, this is an existential crisis. We have lost staff and had our budgets cut. The numbers are awful. In the entertainment industry 80% of professionals have lost their jobs. Worse, the end is not in sight as we, like everyone, wait for a vaccine.

Even as we opened our buildings with social distancing per state mandates, many of our patrons have rightly chosen caution and have not returned.

So what can you do? This is a hard ask. This is a moment of crisis, and our communities will be defined by how we respond.

The Cedar Valley is strong and cultural organizations need that strength. So, right now, consider a gift, join our friends groups, buy a gift certificate and help us with cash flow. Reward yourself and us by trying a drive-in concert or a safe and socially distanced arts experience.

Consider the cultural assets you want our community to have and take personal responsibility to make sure we all come through this. Know that we will dance with joy again. We will rise to our feet clapping as though our hands are on fire again.

We will experience art that touches our souls again. With your support now, our children will be inspired by learning about struggles and sacrifices depicted in the arts around them next year and 10 years from now.

Steve Carignan is associate dean for outreach and special projects in the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa.