GUEST COLUMN: Students need every advantage to regain lost ground and move forward

The school year is officially underway, and the 5,000 educators and over 65,000 students served by our agency are embarking on yet another academic year under the cloud of COVID-19. While the start of a new year always brings refreshed enthusiasm, this year also brings with it a renewed commitment to ensuring that student learning remains the focus despite the noise of the pandemic humming steadily in the background.

School leaders and school boards continue to be in the middle of heated exchanges among constituents regarding the debate about mitigation strategies like mask wearing and vaccines. In addition, strong and opposing views about topics such as how to approach equity education have also created some tension in our local communities.

Regardless of our individual views and passions around these topics and others, we all owe it to our students to stay focused on their learning and offer grace to the adults in our school system, including school board members, who have our children’s best interests at heart. When students see the adults around them modeling civil conversations, respecting opposing views, and valuing the institution of education, chances are greater that they will as well.