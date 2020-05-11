Guest column:Steer away from pandemic 'extremes'

Not surprisingly, two equally extreme camps are emerging. Both are unrealistic and unhelpful, their mantras as divisive as politics back in the “good old days,” when we could still meet for a drink after work, when we still “went to” work.

In one camp are those who think (paraphrasing) “this whole pandemic thing is overblown.” They complain the coronavirus restrictions are too restrictive, akin to a teacher telling her classroom, “So, none of you will admit to writing “expletive” on the board? Then the whole class stays in for recess!” If they had a theme song it might be, “We Gotta Get Out of this Place.” (The Animals, 1965) But the next lyric is, “If it’s the last thing we ever do.” Let’s not have that.

At the other extreme are those convinced the world is coming to an end. They are glued to their televisions and newsfeeds, bemoaning every terrifying statistic, so overwhelmed they can hardly press the “send” button to spread the latest bad news on social media. Grim, serious, and completely consumed with worry about their own health and the health of the world. The price: the mental health of both.