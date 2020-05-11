Guest column:Steer away from pandemic 'extremes'

‘Ah! There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort.”
— (“Emma,” Jane Austen)
However, Austen’s Emma was not confined to her house because of a worldwide pandemic.
“And therein lies the rub.”
— (“Hamlet,” Shakespeare)
We are not staying home because we want a relaxing break from our hectic lives. We are staying home because we have to. And it’s not a short-term break, a long weekend and back at it. The stipulations and societal changes the pandemic has wrought could last months, possibly much longer. Years.
Haven’t they already?
Seemingly. But, with just over 4% of the world’s population, the United States has recorded nearly a third of the world’s coronavirus cases. This crisis has exposed glaring problems within our medical system and government. Several other countries have navigated this pandemic more successfully: New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, to name a few, by utilizing more extreme measures. (BBC, April 26)
But there are so many tragic consequences of social distancing: people dying alone, momentous occasions, weddings, funerals, graduations, canceled. Everything canceled. Not to mention the financial ravages. A frightening new reality has settled over our planet.
Not surprisingly, two equally extreme camps are emerging. Both are unrealistic and unhelpful, their mantras as divisive as politics back in the “good old days,” when we could still meet for a drink after work, when we still “went to” work.
In one camp are those who think (paraphrasing) “this whole pandemic thing is overblown.” They complain the coronavirus restrictions are too restrictive, akin to a teacher telling her classroom, “So, none of you will admit to writing “expletive” on the board? Then the whole class stays in for recess!” If they had a theme song it might be, “We Gotta Get Out of this Place.” (The Animals, 1965) But the next lyric is, “If it’s the last thing we ever do.” Let’s not have that.
At the other extreme are those convinced the world is coming to an end. They are glued to their televisions and newsfeeds, bemoaning every terrifying statistic, so overwhelmed they can hardly press the “send” button to spread the latest bad news on social media. Grim, serious, and completely consumed with worry about their own health and the health of the world. The price: the mental health of both.
Embracing either extreme is … well, just too extreme. Somewhere between callous disregard and obsessive worry is reason. A measured view, a long view. Within that realm are the prudent actions we must take to insure we do our best for our families, the citizens of our country, and our planet.
Of course, we must live our lives at the same time. Even when the normal business of our typical days has come to a grinding halt. It is not easy. But we can do it.
Most of us do not operate with a Star Trek “Borg” mentality, assimilation through collective thinking. We pride ourselves in thinking individually. And ultimately, this pandemic will be shaped by how we handle it in our own lives. Let’s move on from acting victimized and from playing the “blame game.”
“Most folks are about as happy they make up their minds to be.” (attributed to Abraham Lincoln) If nothing else, within the havoc of this upside-down world, we still maintain the privilege of controlling our own attitude and reactions.
In a (rare) nugget plucked from President Trump’s rantings, he compared fighting the coronavirus to fighting a war. It is not a bad way to look at the pandemic.
A war has casualties. A war requires sacrifice. Unfortunately, this pandemic has demanded both. Defeating this devastating virus requires a lot from all of us. But if our goal is to emerge stronger, we must take it seriously. And all the while we must live our lives, and live them as well as we can.
As the British government advised the residents of London during the German Blitz in World War II, “Keep calm and carry on.”
Somewhere between believing you’re being held prisoner, and “sleeping with the enemy” is common sense. And a sense of purpose. What we do matters. Now, more than ever.
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.
