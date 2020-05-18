GUEST COLUMN: States are laboratories of pandemic recovery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re coming out of our caves as politicians jockey for position about who’s in charge and who’s to blame. We’re learning about federalism and dual sovereignty the hard way, i.e., is Donald Trump the boss, or are the governors in charge?

Trump is providing guidance for states opening their economies, rather than calling all the shots like he’s so famously inclined. He wisely climbed onto his bully pulpit where he can influence the process, applying his trademark bluster of course, as our economy awakens.

There’s anxiety about this decentralized process with states setting their own priorities and choosing their individual initiatives. So, who’s in charge? Perhaps nobody. But let me explain. Our Founders set up our government with power originating with the citizens. Only specified powers are delegated to the federal government, with all other power residing with the states or the people. What seems like “chaos” to some might be a properly working system.