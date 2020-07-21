GUEST COLUMN: Stan Smith: Always independent, never neutral

He was referring to an equally controversial project in Waterloo to widen that street to four lanes, taking a big chunk of front yards from homes across from the Byrnes Park golf course.

I reported Stan’s comments. People called him, wanting him to move to Waterloo and run for City Council there.

Stan didn’t mind being a contrarian. In fact, I think he rather relished it.

When the local TV stations showed up at a council meeting for a controversial issue, Stan would wear his big Sam Giancana-style sunglasses because, he said, he hated the glare of the TV lights.

The heck he did.

He blew smoke rings at authority — sometimes literally. We both showed up early for a meeting right after municipal court had concluded in the council chambers. Despite the “no smoking” sign present for court proceedings, Stan kicked back in his chair and lit up a big cigar.

“Ummm, Stan …” I said, pointing to the sign.

Stan got up and turned the sign around. On the other side it said, “Smoking Permitted.”

Stan knew when to throw in his cards on an issue, but there was always a method to his madness.