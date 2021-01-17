GUEST COLUMN: Speakers not responsible for listeners' actions

During his Jan. 10 appearance on the Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio commented on the Capitol Hill rioting.

“The president does bear some responsibility here,” Rubio said. “... Because these are the people that can do terrible things. And they may be incited to do things by words that, maybe you didn’t intend for them to be read that way, but they did. And that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter what you meant, it matters what they thought you meant.”

Rubio could not have been more wrong. Let’s widen the consideration.

Headlines often tell of political commentators and celebrities who’d uttered “controversial” remarks and mobs that rose.

What defines a statement’s true quality? A speaker’s sincere intent, or a listener’s equally sincere but contrary interpretation? To whom does a piece of communication belong, its author, or the audience?

One answer is any statement’s true quality lies with its originator. The audience is secondary. Theirs is a receptive function, not a message-value determinative one.