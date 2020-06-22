GUEST COLUMN: Smartphones can help hold everyone responsible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security started a national campaign called, “If you see something, say something.” It wanted the public to report any suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement. Terrorists had delivered a deadly blow, and our country was enlisting everyone’s help to prevent another attack.

We have a small number of home-grown “bad guys,” too. They infiltrate every walk of life — public, private and religious. Where there’s a power structure, there’s the potential for abuse of it. But if organizations “self-police,” they can weed out problem people before big problems occur.

And yet, they don’t. Or won’t.

White police officer Derek Chauvin had more than a dozen complaints filed against him during his time as a Minneapolis police officer. It didn’t stop him from boldly placing his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, until he was dead.

Chauvin seemed to have no fear. Perhaps he felt weak leadership within the police department and a strong police union would protect him.

It may have, if it weren’t for a citizen’s video recording from a smartphone.