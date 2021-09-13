GUEST COLUMN: Sign here: A document for the new individualism

Egotism erects its center in itself; love places it out of itself in the axis of the universal whole. Love aims at unity, egotism at solitude. Love is the citizen ruler of a flourishing republic; egotism is a despot in a devastated creation. (Schiller)

Our greatest strength is our greatest weakness. True in people, true in societies.

This country was built by individuals, many who overcame tremendous adversity to achieve success. A nation of immigrants, creating the greatest country the world has ever known. From sea to shining sea American “individualism” reigns.

Twenty years ago Saturday, the USA withstood a catastrophic attack, an attempt to undermine our principles and shake the foundations of our society. We reacted by rallying around our people and our country, by affirming the values we have long held dear. We banded together, showed compassion for our fellow citizens. Individualism intact, we could act for the common good.

But is our population now confusing its rights with its responsibilities? Or too in love with the reflection of our cherished views to see a bigger picture? Could many of our current problems actually be our egotism?