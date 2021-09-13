GUEST COLUMN: Sign here: A document for the new individualism

Egotism erects its center in itself; love places it out of itself in the axis of the universal whole. Love aims at unity, egotism at solitude. Love is the citizen ruler of a flourishing republic; egotism is a despot in a devastated creation. (Schiller)
Our greatest strength is our greatest weakness. True in people, true in societies.
This country was built by individuals, many who overcame tremendous adversity to achieve success. A nation of immigrants, creating the greatest country the world has ever known. From sea to shining sea American “individualism” reigns.
Twenty years ago Saturday, the USA withstood a catastrophic attack, an attempt to undermine our principles and shake the foundations of our society. We reacted by rallying around our people and our country, by affirming the values we have long held dear. We banded together, showed compassion for our fellow citizens. Individualism intact, we could act for the common good.
But is our population now confusing its rights with its responsibilities? Or too in love with the reflection of our cherished views to see a bigger picture? Could many of our current problems actually be our egotism?
What other country’s citizens have access to exemplary health care and instead of taking advantage of it (and helping others in the process) refuse? Don’t want the COVID vaccine? Or waiting until clinics and businesses pay, or throw in a T-shirt? Absolutely don’t get it to save lives, possibly your own. Assuming then you’re willing to give up your hospital bed to a child who can’t yet be vaccinated, or possibly a transplant patient for whom the vaccine does not work? Good. Sign here: __________
Don’t want to wear a mask in any situation, for any reason — ever again? (Who does?) So, the next time you or a loved one has surgery and the doctors and nurses in the OR go without theirs, you’re good with it? Great. Sign here: __________
How about “climate change?” Don’t believe in it? It is not a deity; but let’s go with that. Climate change is a hoax. Sign here: __________ (Requires you stop listening to news as you will hear of droughts, hurricanes, fires and other current catastrophic climatic events.)
Don’t believe verified and accountable election results? Storm the Capitol, stage a coup, continue to defend every cherished notion, ignoring all those interfering facts. Carry on! And sign here: __________
Don’t want to work? No problem. But when you want to order from your favorite restaurant and it’s closed for lack of workers, don’t complain. Still craving that pizza? Too bad. Sign here: __________
Speaking of work, let’s not hire the best person for the job; who cares about qualifications? We want prototypes, no matter their abilities. Tough luck, white guy. Agree? Sign here: __________
Tear down everything not coinciding with current views; history is not ample, convincing evidence of how far we’ve come. Don’t remember the past, but relive it indefinitely. To endlessly rehashing, sign here: __________
While we’re at it, let’s pay everyone in the U. S. for every past injustice. That’s forward thinking. Why stop with just our country, our past? How about “restitution for descendants of gladiators?” Want to join in? Sign here: __________
And on it goes, focusing on what’s wrong, regretting the past, worrying about the future. We shore up our own beliefs, further defining the positions of our narcissistic “media selves,” certain our way is the only way.
Instead, we could go back 20 years and remember. Then, channel our courage and independence productively, honed as when we faced a common enemy.
We could smash the hand-mirror.
In our willingness to look beyond ourselves, we might even achieve seven, or 70, years of GOOD luck. Although it is not “luck” to look outside oneself; it is a concentrated effort to live well with others.
Two decades after “9/11,” our ongoing threat is not terrorists. It is not recognizing the unraveling of our unleashed “individualism.”
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.