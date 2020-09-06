GUEST COLUMN: September is Hunger Action Month

We need you to help us make food insecurity a top priority for Iowans by speaking out to those who are elected and to continue to educate and take action to increase awareness in Northeast Iowa, our state and nation. At the national level, we need additional funding for food assistance (SNAP), which is the first line of defense for families in need; and additional funding for the emergency food assistance program, which not only helps families but also helps farmers. The food is distributed through the food bank. We need you to continue to raise awareness at the Legislature. Food banks are not funded through the Legislature, nor are we sales tax exempt. You can help us by alerting your elected officials and asking them to help us build on the partnerships that have happened through COVID19.