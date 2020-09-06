GUEST COLUMN: September is Hunger Action Month

Last September seems like a lifetime ago.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank had come off a record year of meeting the need of area residents and had almost closed the meal gap. We were beginning to work on longer-term projects and making great strides to build capacity of our member agency network and technology.
Northeast Iowa had rallied around us and provided volunteers, funding and food. With all the work we had done we were close to closing the meal gap — determined by Feeding America using USDA data and defined as the meals government programs do not provide and the community should — by the end of June 2020. Then the global pandemic hit in March, and all of our lives were impacted.
September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people all over America stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging to advocate, fundraising and donating are just a few ways you can help.
In the last year, our goal of closing the meal gap has become more difficult. Feeding America projects the meal gap to be almost 9 million meals annually, or well over 10 million pounds of food. The number of food insecure people is projected to be over 52,000. In the past 10 years, we don’t remember it ever being that high. In a recent CNN report, 30 million Americans stated that during the month of July they sometimes or often don’t have enough to eat. Locally, we expect to see a 21% increase in people served. And as we have done throughout the pandemic, we dig in, we adjust and look and ask for resources we need to help make a difference in the lives of those we serve.
In March when the need skyrocketed, the supply chain shut down. We had food in supply, but we had to be strategic in our sourcing as we knew we were in this for the long haul. We asked the community for support and they responded. Northeast Iowa continues to support us in so many ways. Additionally, the federal government stepped in to provide some resources, and Gov. Kim Reynolds formed the Feeding Iowans Task Force to address the needs of people through food banks. This has and will continue to supply food banks across Iowa, in addition to the many other resources we have access to, with food for their member agencies and programs that will in turn be distributed to people in need.
With the need rising, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank continues to provide the basic resource of food for many by partnering with government, business, individuals and community groups to get food to people in need through our member agencies and programs.
When the derecho hit Iowa, we mobilized and provided food to our three affected counties through Operation Threshold in Grundy Center, the Montezuma Food Pantry and MICA in Grinnell. Our mobile food pantry program increased distributions in Tama and Grundy Center along with additional service to the Meskwaki Nation. Our sister food bank in Cedar Rapids, HACAP Food Reservoir, needed additional assistance and we reached out and helped. We are here to help no matter who needs food, whether there is a disaster or not.
We need you to help us make food insecurity a top priority for Iowans by speaking out to those who are elected and to continue to educate and take action to increase awareness in Northeast Iowa, our state and nation. At the national level, we need additional funding for food assistance (SNAP), which is the first line of defense for families in need; and additional funding for the emergency food assistance program, which not only helps families but also helps farmers. The food is distributed through the food bank. We need you to continue to raise awareness at the Legislature. Food banks are not funded through the Legislature, nor are we sales tax exempt. You can help us by alerting your elected officials and asking them to help us build on the partnerships that have happened through COVID19.
You have always been there for us to help make a difference in the lives of those we serve, whether it is during a disaster or when anyone needs help. Thank you for stepping up and helping us raise awareness to the issue of hunger and taking action against it and please continue to do so. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
Barb Prather is executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
