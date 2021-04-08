GUEST COLUMN: Self-Help expands to help others help themselves in Ghana and Nicaragua

Iowa’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug would have turned 107 on March 25. It was at the request and invitation of this farm boy, who is credited with saving more than a billion lives, that Waverly’s Self-Help International (www.selfhelpinternational.org) began working in rural Ghana in 1989 and in Nicaragua in 1999 to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves.

To accomplish its goal, Self-Help operates sustainable development programs serving the rural poor, families, small-scale farmers and related enterprises through training, education, leadership development, micro-credit programs, women’s and girls’ empowerment and other forms of assistance.

So it was fitting that on the anniversary of Borlaug’s birth on a farm near Cresco that Self-Help announced it is expanding its operations to work with the community of Ullo in northwest Ghana. Self-Help’s Ghana Country Director Benjamin Kusi explained that the expansion was a response to leaders of the Ullo community who asked Self-Help to extend its programs in nutrition, women’s empowerment, and agriculture to the region. Iowa State University’s student chapter of Engineers Without Borders has been working in Ullo since 2013 and will be collaborating with Self-Help’s complementary development efforts there.