GUEST COLUMN: Self-Help expands to help others help themselves in Ghana and Nicaragua

Iowa’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug would have turned 107 on March 25. It was at the request and invitation of this farm boy, who is credited with saving more than a billion lives, that Waverly’s Self-Help International (www.selfhelpinternational.org) began working in rural Ghana in 1989 and in Nicaragua in 1999 to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves.
To accomplish its goal, Self-Help operates sustainable development programs serving the rural poor, families, small-scale farmers and related enterprises through training, education, leadership development, micro-credit programs, women’s and girls’ empowerment and other forms of assistance.
So it was fitting that on the anniversary of Borlaug’s birth on a farm near Cresco that Self-Help announced it is expanding its operations to work with the community of Ullo in northwest Ghana. Self-Help’s Ghana Country Director Benjamin Kusi explained that the expansion was a response to leaders of the Ullo community who asked Self-Help to extend its programs in nutrition, women’s empowerment, and agriculture to the region. Iowa State University’s student chapter of Engineers Without Borders has been working in Ullo since 2013 and will be collaborating with Self-Help’s complementary development efforts there.
Kusi said the Ullo community has said it needs help with roads, schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure. The three greatest challenges identified by the Ullo community are: access to water, access to financing (particularly for agriculture), and access to markets to sell produce.
The Ullo expansion is the most recent example of how Self-Help has formed partnerships with rural populations to assist with sustainable development projects. The work has been especially critical during the past year’s global pandemic. Despite many roadblocks presented by the pandemic, Self-Help’s locally led teams in Ghana and Nicaragua have responded quickly and flexibly to meet the changing needs of our partnering communities by working with community leaders who have found innovative ways to continue development programs despite restrictions on travel and group gatherings. Together, this collective support has allowed Self-Help’s team of essential workers to:
- Disseminate reliable information from trusted health sources to rural community partners, sharing facts about COVID-19, debunking myths, and supporting households and communities to establish hand-washing stations called “tippy taps.”
- Work with 10 partner communities in Ghana to distribute meals to children during countrywide lockdowns and school closures to ensure that those school children who rely on school feeding programs were still able to access nutritious meals daily.
- Form small group gatherings composed of Self-Help’s Teen Girls Clubs in five communities in rural Ghana so that senior high school girls could mentor junior high students by teaching reading and other skills that support ongoing literacy efforts while schools in Ghana were closed because of COVID-19.
- Support hundreds of small business owners and farmers in Ghana and Nicaragua with more flexible loan terms for Self-Help’s small-scale lending programs while providing risk management training as supply chains were disrupted and markets closed by the pandemic.
- Extend clean water to 3,000 people living in six communities in Nicaragua.
- Facilitate instruction on growing household gardens so that families have ready access to nutrient-rich foods such as greens, squash varieties, and the orange-fleshed sweet potato to enhance food security, nutrition and health.
- Distribute more than 1,710 pounds of beans fortified with iron and zinc to more than 200 families living in 12 communities across Nicaragua to enhance community food and nutrition security, in partnership with HarvestPlus.
- Continue to train farmers in planting high-protein corn and using improved practices such as double-row planting. By supporting farmers’ access to improved seed and increased capital, corn yields have more than doubled and profit-per-acre has soared so that farm families have more nutritious food for home consumption and more crops to market for additional income.
- When 24 World Food Prize laureates recently wrote a letter urging the Biden-Harris administration to focus on alleviating hunger, poverty and malnutrition around the globe, they underscored the important mission that Self-Help International has carried out for 62 years.
As the laureates pointed out, “American leadership on getting food systems right will inspire and embolden others to join forces to end hunger, counter climate change, generate jobs, and promote responsible stewardship of the environment.”
With the support of its generous donors from Iowa and other states, Self-Help will be able to continue its efforts to support the vision of Norman Borlaug and the World Food Prize he founded to increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for everyone.
Nora Tobin is the executive director of Self-Help International. Jerry Perkins is a member of the Self-Help board of directors and the former farm editor of The Des Moines Register.
