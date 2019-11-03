The nominee picked to run against Donald Trump should be prepared for a wild and dangerous ride. Many feel Trump is a continuing car-accident with 40% of American voters in his car. When selecting a Democratic nominee all should be concerned that voters like the “model” they select and their policies. Getting across that finish line first is the highest priority.
Driving by a used car lot the other day reminded me of the 12 Democratic candidates all in a row at the Oct. 15 debate in Ohio. Purchasing a new vehicle is like picking a political candidate because it affects us every day after we drive it home. Just like a car lot, the debate stage was attention getting and well-lit, showing off all the candidates’ best qualities.
Selecting the best candidate who can win is thought provoking. Presently the U.S. House has less than a quarter of its members considered ultra-liberal. Selecting that sort of candidate may put off 75% of Americans. Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobushar, D-Minn., talked about reaching across the aisle: “You need people who are willing to talk to the other side to get anything done. You need to be willing to expand your ground. There’s always usually a place on issues where you can find common ground.”
I am close to 70 myself, so I have paid close attention to the age of the top three candidates. On Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders, with a heart condition, would be 79, Joe Biden would be 78, and Elizabeth Warren would be 71. (Trump would be 74). My physician recently told me when his patients near 80, he’s noted physical and mental acuity decline appreciably. Elizabeth Warren’s physical and mental acuity is wonderful, but unfortunately like several other candidates she had no details of where the substantial amount of money would come from to fund “Medicare for All.” Like cars in a lot, every candidate comes at a different cost and may not get the Democrats across the finish line first.
Independent voters and moderate voters from the opposing party likely decide an election. Political party bases just are not enough to win. Klobuchar actually commented on this: “There are moderate Republicans, and we need to win them to win the election.”
I believe one or more of the remaining candidates who are not presently in the top three will move up in the polls. One could be Klobushar, who raised $2 million within two days of the debate. In reference to the last debate, Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod said, “Obviously, Klobuchar and Pete (Buttigieg) had standout moments.” Opinion writer Jennifer Rubin for the Washington Post said of Klobushar and Buttigieg, “Both speak directly and concisely with confidence. They passionately defend problem-solving and moderate alternatives to the Medicare-for-all scheme. They advance a responsible, internationalist view of U.S. leadership in the world. They avoid extreme and unworkable ideas, such as gun confiscation.”
Realism and pragmatism must win the day on the Democratic lot. Voters must look at the present political climate and total make-up of America. All Democratic candidates believe in progressive ideas, as does Klobuchar, but she said in the debate, “The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”
Buttigieg, a mayor of a town of 100,000 people for seven years, is only 37 and cannot begin to compete with Klobuchar. She is 59 and has 34 years of successful private and public experiences on the state and the national level in Washington. One of the most important tasks political parties have is selecting the right candidate. If an Iowan in the Democratic Party does not participate in the caucus process, it is like buying a car without trying it out. A Democrat should not complain about the candidate that gets selected if they don’t get out there and kick a few tires on the lot.
