GUEST COLUMN: Seeing racial injustice first hand

Many suburbs could hire an officer for $40,000 a year who was expected to bring in $150,000 a year in city revenues. They were on the look-out for any infraction to meet their ticket quota. It was just such a jaywalking incident that led to the death of Michael Brown and the civil unrest that followed. The city was investigated by the U.S. Justice Department, the scam exposed, and last week Ferguson elected its first black mayor.

Lest you think that example doesn’t apply here, let me tell you about a young black man that I represented several years ago in Waterloo. The police got a search warrant because of a store robbery and ransacked his house looking for evidence. They threw him to the floor and handcuffed him in front of his wife and children, hauled him to the police station, interrogated him for two hours, and then released him because they had found the real culprit. They did not apologize, did not even offer a ride home, did not offer to help set his house aright and did not explain to his wife and kids that they had the wrong man. Would that make you mad?

We know there are bad guys and that police have a tough job and are often insulted, provoked and attacked. I sympathize completely, but by selection and training it is their job not to escalate or overreact to make matters worse, nor should they seek to mete out punishment. Respect promotes respect back. Everyone — police, citizens, and myself — need to do a better job of restraint in the face of provocation. We need to do a better job of listening and empathizing with each other. We know those who ignore or belittle the peaceful protests of injustice like Colin Kaepernick make violent protest more likely.

David Mansheim is a retired lawyer, educator and businessman living in Parkersburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0