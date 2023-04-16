On January 20, 2023, Governor Kim Reynolds, in an Open Letter to Iowans, states: “School choice is not an anti-public-school movement. It’s pro-education, pro-student, and pro-family. And it has the potential to elevate education statewide for every student in Iowa.”

I do not question the sincerity of Governor Reynolds’s convictions. But I believe the Students First Act is an egregious violation of the separation of church and state.

My view depends on an analysis of some of the elements in the 2021 Carson v. Makin case in which the Supreme Court gave its imprimatur to the use of taxpayer funds for tuition assistance at K-12 private schools, including those with a distinctive religious leaning. Writing for the conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts argued that, as the Court held in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, a “State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.” Roberts did not think his opinion violated that part of the First Amendment which asserts that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The liberal justices on the Court disagreed. They thought Roberts was championing the “free exercise” clause at the expense of the “establishment” clause.

In his dissenting opinion Justice Stephen Breyer referenced two Maine schools (Temple Academy and Bangor Christian Schools) where it is difficult to separate the curriculum from the religious perspective. Temple Academy wants every student to “develop a truly Christian worldview by integrating studies with the truths of Scripture … which means that the Bible is used in every subject that is taught.” Breyer also claimed that both schools “have admissions policies that allow them to deny enrollment to students based on gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and religion, and both schools require their teachers to be born-again Christians.”

Consider the following scenario: Suppose you live in a country where roughly 50% of the citizenry identify as Christian and 50% as Muslim and where a significant number of private schools think it is vitally important to integrate the curriculum with the “truths of Scripture,” be it the Bible or the Qur’an. Do you think most citizens in that country would favor a law that requires using tax dollars to fund educational savings accounts at private religious schools that teach, as part of the curriculum, beliefs that are contrary to their faith? Would a Christian in that country want to financially support the Muslim belief that Jesus Christ is not the son of God? Would a Muslim in that country want to financially support the Christian belief that God is a Trinity of persons? Or would most Christian and Muslim citizens in that country agree with a line from Thomas Jefferson’s 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom: “to compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical.”

My sense is that the majority of citizens would side with Jefferson.

The conservative justices on the Supreme Court outnumber the liberal justices by a margin of six to three. But what if the opposite were true? Do you think a Court with a more liberal ideological tilt would have given its imprimatur to the use of taxpayer funds for tuition assistance at K-12 religiously leaning private schools? I doubt it.

