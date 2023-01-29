GUEST COLUMN: School choice bill won't help education

Until fairly recently, Iowa has been a leader in public education, creating a proud tradition in the state and bragging rights for its citizens. Just two years after attaining statehood in 1846, the state created a system of free public schools. Even Iowa’s “state quarter,” released in 2004, boasted of Iowa’s educational status with “Foundation in Education” engraved on the coin.

Are we now undermining this important foundation in education with last week’s signing into law of the “Students First Act?”

In 1977, now-Gov. Kim Reynolds graduated from Interstate 35 Community School District in Truro, Madison County, a public school. This January, determined to make good on her campaign promise, she again spearheaded the “school choice” bill, and this time it passed both the Iowa House and Senate. It is now signed into law and will be fully implemented by 2026.

But “school choice” is a misnomer, as school choice already exists in Iowa. Parents already had the option of choosing a private school, and about 33,000 Iowa students today attend one.

The taxpayers of Iowa should not be facilitating private schooling any more than they should be funding country club memberships. There is no strict accountability for use of the tax dollars and credits in this bill. Education is 42% of Iowa’s state budget, and the state allocates approximately $7,600 in funding per Iowa student. A past (and very strange) state slogan proclaimed: “Iowa: A State of Minds.” Are we becoming a state of warped minds by requiring so little accountability for a new law which takes a projected $345 million dollars from our state budget?

Yet, there is much justification for the dissatisfaction in our public schools. No longer the shining star of education in America, U.S. News and World Report ranks Iowa 24th overall in education and 40th in college readiness. (Iowa is still number one in high school graduation rates.) One glaringly obvious reason for our declining educational status: More money was spent per pupil in Iowa’s educational heyday, the 1970s and 1980s, than is spent now.

Still, the public schools have enormous problems reflecting many of the same challenges our society faces: gun violence, breakdown of families, social media run amuck and changing societal mores. But pleasing all of the people all of the time ultimately pleases no one. Alluring sports complexes and new computers do not replace the old-fashioned fundamentals of “reading, writing and ‘rithmetic.”

Society, the big arena into which these students will graduate, is diverse, and public schools can embrace that. Yet in their in their efforts to be politically correct it seems almost anything goes. Cellphones at school and their associated drama are common distractions, rampant in high schools and prevalent even in elementary grades. Administrations are top heavy, teachers are allowed little autonomy and deal daily with undisciplined children and belligerent parents. No wonder people are clamoring for a change.

But in order to navigate this increasingly complex world, students must have a stellar education. Facilitating private schools and granting public schools just enough rope to hang themselves is not the answer.

So, Iowans are going to say goodbye not only to our first-in-the-nation caucus status (just the Democrats, so far) and now to our belief in superior public education? What’s next? Axing the world-famous Iowa State Fair and incinerating the Butter Cow? Trashing “Field of Dreams” and building an amusement park there instead? And wouldn’t the Loess Hills make a great ski resort?

Iowa’s state motto today is: “Our liberties we prize, our rights we will maintain.” Will we insist on accountability of our tax dollars? Will we defend public schools and demand excellence from our educational system?

It remains to be seen.

