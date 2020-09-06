GUEST COLUMN: Rural residents depend on postal service

In a pandemic, you’d think President Trump would do all he could to support increased safety and access to medicines for Americans, particularly seniors who are a core voting block for him. But instead, between his lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, his broken promises on lowering drug prices, and now his efforts to rig the election by slowing the mail, the president seems determined to make things worse to achieve his own political goals, even if he does it at our expense.

Fully funding the United State Postal Service and stopping the service delays implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are essential to making sure seniors and veterans can get their medicines safely at home and on time. Neither the president nor DeJoy, one of Trump’s biggest donors, should be messing with our mail, our medicine or the USPS and its role in democratic elections.

Being a postal worker is no walk in the park — it’s one of the toughest jobs I’ve ever had. Our office was stretched pretty thin for resources: As a rural carrier associate I had to provide my own commercial insurance and use my own vehicle most of the time. If my route took me longer than the hours marked on my schedule — even if the trucks were late or if it took longer than usual to sort mail before I went out — then that was on my own time, and I wasn’t paid for it.