GUEST COLUMN: Rural hospitals are vital care providers and economic engines

For these reasons and many others, we must do everything we can to ensure rural hospitals have the resources they need and the payment flexibility to avoid cash flow challenges that could force them to close permanently.

One of the more promising payment tools to emerge in recent years is the rural community hospital demonstration model championed by Sen. Chuck Grassley. Designed with rural hospitals in mind, the RCH model is targeted to those facilities that lack economies of scale due to their size but may be too large to qualify for programs to help the smallest hospitals.

At Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, we already know this essential help for rural communities is working. We are a rural hospital that services approximately 60% Medicare patients. During a typical year, Lakes Regional Healthcare incurs losses with our Medicare patients of approximately $4 million to $5 million. This has a great impact on a bottom line that, without the RCH program, runs close to break-even. Of the Medicare patient revenue generated, 25% is for inpatient care. The ability to be reimbursed at a higher level that covers the hospital’s costs for the inpatient care through the RCH demonstration allows the hospital to generate a modest net income. This net income is available to provide for new equipment needs and expansion in service lines to service the growing Medicare population in the area. In the absence of the RCH, the long-term viability of Lakes Regional Healthcare and other similarly situated hospitals would be in jeopardy.